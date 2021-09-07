Aerotech News Digital Edition – September 3, 2021

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – September 3, 2021

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the September 3rd issue of Aerotech News and Review. In the two weeks since our last issue, we have seen a chain of events unfold in Afghanistan that has rocked our national psyche on many levels — a withdrawal of military forces from the site of “America’s longest war” that has provoked a wide spectrum of reactions at home and abroad. This week, Aerotech columnist Bob Alvis offers some reflections on 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan, from the perspective of those who had boots on the ground. “Was it worth it?” is a difficult question, to which there may never be a definitive answer — but examining it can open the door to dialog and reflection, ultimately providing insight which, history tells us, we desperately need in order to put this long and costly war into context. Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ibks/

Here are some highlights from this week’s issue:

AV Veterans Outreach roars back after COVID hiatus: page 3

Have VA services improved? Local congressman shares his insights: page 3

“On This Date” photo feature: B1-B rollout, F-22 first flight and more: page 5

Aerospace Valley is a leader in UAV manufacturing world: page 6

USAF Test Pilot School graduates first ‘production’ Space Test Fundamentals Class: page 6

From Grand Turk to Mojave in an HU-16 Albatross: page 7

All this and much more, in this edition of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week’s paper will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning September 3rd. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more aerospace and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well. #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661, #AerospaceValley