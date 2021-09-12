Mojave to again host Plane Crazy Saturday

The monthly Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port is slated for 10 .m.-2 p.m., Sept. 18.

This month’s speaker will be Alan Radecki. Alan is a fabulous aviation photographer, author and Founding Mojave Transportation Museum Board member, will present a pictorial history of the Mojave Air and Space Port.

He will also share some of his exciting adventures while working at Northrop Grumman as their photographer, documenting the flights of the latest and greatest flying machines!

The presentation begins at 11 a.m. in the MASP board room. Please R.S.V.P. to 661-824-8417, or email info@mojavemuseum.org.

Attendees will also be able to buy the book, “A Mojave Scrapbook,” detailing with color photos much of the flight test history of Mojave Airport, including photos of the huge AN-124 when it delivered the GE-90 engine to be installed on the GE testbed 747 aircraft!

There will also be historic aircraft on display, and the Voyager Restaurant opens at 8 a.m. Be sure to wear a hat and sunscreen. This event is kid friendly.

Historic aircraft forms will be signed during the event. Attendees are reminded that the only animals allowed on the flight line are service animals, and the flight line is a no-smoking area.

The Museum would like to thank the sponsors of this event: the Mojave Air and Space Port, Aerotech News and Review, The Loop Community Newspaper, Scaled Composites, Comfort Inn & Suites, Golden Queen Mining Company, The Rosamond News, Mission Bank, Karl’s Hardware — Mojave, Rosamond and Boron, Thom Lapworth — CivMil support, and Voyager Restaurant.

For more information, visit www.mojavemuseum.org, or visit the Facebook page.







