U.S. Army

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Tarrytown, N.Y., was awarded a $2,940,000,000 modification (P00005) to contract W15QKN-21-C-0014 for 1,400,000 REGEN-COV antibody therapeutic doses. Work will be performed in Tarrytown, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $2,940,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.



Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., Sunrise, Fla., was awarded a $24,595,381 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of pump stations, spreader systems, a seepage canal and the installation of a riser board assembly. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Miami, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 17, 2024. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $24,595,381 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (W912EP-21-C-0019).





U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a $79,100,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for B61-12 Tail Kit Assembly (TKA) surveillance and sustainment support. This contract provides the government with engineering services and technical expertise as needed across various disciplines for B61-12 TKA support. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 14, 2026. This contract includes Foreign Military Sales to NATO members that are to be determined. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $352,045 are being obligated at the time of award in the initial task order. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9422-21-D-0001).



CGH Global Emergency Management Strategies LLC, Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a $22,590,360 contract for fire protection and emergency services. This contract provides for all labor, tools, equipment, materials and supervision necessary to perform fire protection and emergency services work at Cavalier Space Force Station, N.D. The work is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition; one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,518,072 will be obligated for the base year. The 319th Contracting Squadron, Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., is the contracting activity (FA4659-22-C0001).



The Boeing Co., Seattle, Wash., has been awarded a $9,610,596 contract modification P00081 to previously awarded contract FA8625-16-C-6599. The award is comprised of a cost-plus-fixed-fee effort for the incorporation of aircraft service bulletins into the VC-25B baseline, and a firm-fixed-price effort for the removal of Mode 4 Identification Friend or Foe on the VC-25B aircraft. The location of performance is Seattle, Wash., and San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2023. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $73,056,185 are being obligated at the time of award to fully fund the contract modification and to increase the amount of incremental funding to the contract. The contracting activity is Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.





Missile Defense Agency

Gray Analytics,* Huntsville, Ala., is being awarded a competitive (cost-plus-fixed-fee) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $56,869,595. Under this new contract, the contractor will support the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Innovation, Science, and Technology Kill Vehicle Hardware-in-the-Loop (KV HWIL) program. The KV HWIL effort will span the spectrum of tasking required to plan, define, design, integrate, test, assess, and verify new and innovative approaches to expand HWIL capabilities enabling MDA to evaluate promising concept solutions required to defeat the advancing threat. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the government-wide Point-of-Entry website under MDA broad agency announcement HQ0147-19-S-0002. A task order in the amount of $8,553,124 is being issued. The work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala. The ordering period is from Sept. 14, 2021, through Sept. 13, 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,553,124 are being obligated on the first task order. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0860-21-D-0001).





U.S. Navy

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Defense Systems Inc., Northridge, Calif., is awarded a $41,231,833 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract procures low rate initial production Lot One of the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile – Extended Range (AARGM-ER). This contract provides for the production and delivery of 16 AGM-88G AARGM-ER All Up Rounds, six AGM-88G AARGM-ER Captive Air Training Missiles, four Common Munitions BIT Reprogramming Equipment Plus interface devices, initial spares, and required supplies and support. Work will be performed in Northridge, Calif., (61 percent); Rocket Center, W.Va., (21 percent); China Lake, Calif., (11 percent); and Ridgecrest, Calif., (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $41,231,833 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001921C0044).



BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Md., is awarded a $17,058,653 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00028) to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030-19-C-0007) to provide logistics, engineering, and integration support of the U.S. Ohio-class and U.K. Vanguard-class Strategic Weapon System platforms, including support of future concepts. Work will be performed in Saint Mary’s, Georgia (39 percent); Mechanicsburg, Penn., (26 percent); Rockville, Md., (21 percent); Silverdale, Wash., (3 percent); Portsmouth, Va., (1 percent); Cleveland, S.C., (1 percent); New Market, Md., (1 percent); Carlisle, Penn., (1 percent); Mooresboro, N.C., (1 percent); Forsyth, Ga., (1 percent); Mesa, Ariz., (1 percent); Saint Simons Island, Ga., (1 percent); Perkins, Ga., (1 percent); Savannah, Ga., (1 percent); and St. Peters, Mo., (1 percent), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $17,058,653 will be obligated. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00030-19-C-0007).



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum, Md., is awarded a $12,850,000 firm-fixed-price modification (P00007) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0007). This modification provides for the retrofit of Airborne Electronic Attack Weapons Replacement Assembly with 100 production kits required for the modification of ALQ-218 avionics in support of EA-18G upgrades, to include 64 kits for the Navy, and 36 kits for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., (92 percent); and Bethpage, N.Y., (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,161,881; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $4,688,119 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Walga Ross Group JV,* Joplin, Mo., is awarded a $9,930,090 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945021F0639) under a multiple award construction contract for the renovation of Building 1846 at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. The work to be performed provides for facilities renovation of the command suite and administrative office to include temporary facilities during the construction period. Work also includes mechanical and fire protection upgrades to the warehouse. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, and is expected to be completed by January 2023. Fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds in the amount of $9,930,090 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-19-D-1084).



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $7,824,578 modification (P00001) to a firm-fixed-price order (N6833520F0277) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833515G0026). This modification provides for the procurement of two vapor cycle test stands in support of intermediate and depot level testing for the E-2 aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., and is expected to be completed in October 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,824,578 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.

*Small business







