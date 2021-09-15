Headlines — September 15

News

Al Qaeda could rebuild in Afghanistan in a year or two, U.S. officials say-

Earlier in the year, top Pentagon officials said al Qaeda could reconstitute in two years, then told lawmakers after the fall of the Afghanistan government they were revising that timeline.



Putin slams presence of U.S., Turkish troops in Syria-

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the presence of foreign troops in Syria, saying they are there against the will of the Syrian government and are blocking the consolidation of the war-torn country, the Kremlin said Sept. 14.



Lawmakers threaten to subpoena SECDEF over Afghanistan mistakes-

Lloyd Austin is scheduled to appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee later this month to discuss the Afghanistan withdrawal.





Business

Lockheed nabs F-35 sustainment contract worth up to $6.6B-

The Pentagon on Sept. 13 awarded Lockheed Martin a contract worth up to $6.6 billion to sustain the F-35 joint strike fighter from fiscal 2021 to 2023, a deal that will reduce the cost of flying the aircraft by about 8 percent.



BAE bets on battery-powered quadcopter drone for cargo hauling-

BAE Systems is moving into the quadcopter drone sector in a collaboration with drone maker Malloy Aeronautics to produce an electric-powered vehicle capable of lifting loads up to 300kg.



Brits make new push for directed-energy weapons aboard vehicles, ships-

The British Ministry of Defence has awarded three directed-energy weapon demonstrator contracts totaling £72.5 million ($100 million) to British industry teams, officials announced on Sept. 14.



Milrem and Kongsberg are building a robotic wingman-

European-based companies Milrem Robotics and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace are teaming up to design and build a new robotic combat vehicle geared to meet requirements for European militaries and the U.S., according to a Sept. 15 Milrem statement issued at the DSEI defense exhibition in London.



BAE Systems eyes new space business with acquisition of In-Space-

BAE Systems has taken a step into the satellite sector in the UK with the acquisition of low earth orbit spacecraft builder In-Space Missions.



Thales-led industry group moves to boost Europe’s undersea-warfare chops-

The European Commission has selected a consortium of companies, led by France’s Thales, to equip its navies against high-tech underwater threats including submarines, unmanned systems, and naval mines.





Defense

Sean Spicer joins lawsuit against DOD, Navy, Naval Academy over Board of Visitors-

Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer has joined a lawsuit against the Department of Defense, Navy, Army, Air Force and service academies over the inability for advisory boards to meet.



U.S. Navy, Boeing conduct first-ever refueling between unmanned tanker, F-35C-

The U.S. Navy’s MQ-25 Stingray unmanned tanker conducted its first aerial refueling with an F-35C Joint Strike Fighter, the third aircraft type to take fuel from the Navy’s first unmanned system designed to deploy in a future carrier strike group.



Marines advancing anti-ship missile as part of force modernization plan-

The Marine Corps is moving forward with developing a ship-killing missile that’s central to a long-range restructuring of the military, the branch said Sept. 14.



Air Force tried to kill the A-10 by clipping its wings and starving it of parts-

A new report reveals how hard the service has been working behind the scenes to starve the aircraft of replacement parts over the past 14 years.





Veterans

Afghanistan veterans struggling with mental health-

Approximately, 775,000 US Armed Services members served at least 1 deployment in Afghanistan; a new survey of 1250 of these veterans found that 70 percent of them have struggled with their mental health since serving in Afghanistan.



‘Pack healing’ provides new source of therapy to veterans with PTSD-

A new way of providing therapy to veterans who may be suffering from PTSD has found its way to Wisconsin. Finding ways to positively cope comes through the use of wolf-dogs.







