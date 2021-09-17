U.S. Army

Goodwill Industries of South Florida, Miami, Fla., was awarded a $242,609,868 firm-fixed-price contract for support services for product modification, integration/kitting, procurement, warehousing and logistics management efforts for organizational clothing and individual equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 13, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W91CRB-21-D-0028).



HydroGeoLogic Inc.,* Reston, Va., was awarded a $49,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide environmental remediation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 14 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 15, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-21-D-0009).



Iron Mountain Solutions LLC, Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $46,425,020 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide engineering services focusing on technical documentation, quality assurance and systems engineering training. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 18, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91260-21-F-5007).



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Va., was awarded a $21,678,810 hybrid (cost-no-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee) contract for the Air and Missile Defense Workstation Block VI. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 16, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-21-D-0023).



Southern Contracting LLC,* Newbern, Tenn., was awarded a $20,288,295 firm-fixed-price contract for to repair runway pavement at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Eastover, S.C., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 16, 2022. Fiscal 2021 sustainment, restoration and modernization, Air National Guard funds in the amount of $20,288,295 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, S.C., is the contracting activity (W912QG-21-C-0002).



Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded an $8,680,863 modification (P00115) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0050 for authorized stockage list and special tools and kit options for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Family of Vehicles. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $8,680,863 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Mass., was awarded an $8,462,350 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering services for the international partner variant of the Secure, Mobile, Anti-Jam, Reliable, Tactical-Terminal. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Marlborough, Mass., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 15, 2026. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Canada and the Netherlands) funds in the amount of $8,462,350 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W91CRB-21-C-5006).



Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, Md., was awarded a $7,935,996 modification (P00005) to contract W81K04-21-C-0002 for nutrition care management and supervisory, technical, administrative and clerical services. Work will be performed in West Point, N.Y., Fort Stewart, Ga., Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Fort Irwin, Calif., and Fort Riley, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 Defense Health Program funds in the amount of $7,935,996 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.





AMS Industries LLC, Charlotte, N.C., has been awarded a $210,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Airfield Damage Recovery (ADR) Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Kit capability. This contract provides updated capabilities to rapidly repair damaged airfield pavements using FRP panels. Work will be performed in Charlotte, N.C., and Lake Charles, La., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8051-21-D0003).



The Boeing Corp., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a $70,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators. This contract provides for the procurement via delivery order of GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator carriage and release equipment. The location of performance is Saint Charles, Mo., and work is expected to be completed by April 30, 2026. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 3011 (production) funds in the amount of $18,025,770 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8681-19-D-0008).



General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Scottsdale, Ariz., has been awarded a $66,000,000 modification (P0005) to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract FA7146-18-D-0360 for development, operational maintenance, sustainment and expansion of the U.S. Battlefield Information Collection and Exploitation System Extended (US BICES-X) federated trusted network environment infrastructure. Work will be performed in various locations throughout the continental U.S. and outside the continental U.S., and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2024. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The total value of the contract is $210,000,000. The Secretary of the Air Force, Concepts, Development, and Management Office, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory, North Logan, Utah, has been awarded a $50,000,000 ceiling contract for Aerospace Dominance Systems Support. This contract provides for research, development, analysis, and engineering support for the development and modernization of Department of Defense systems. Work will be performed in North Logan, Utah, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 16, 2027. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 3400 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $850,955 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8218-21-D-0004).





The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $137,351,160 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247321F4727) under a multiple award construction contract for the replacement of several facilities damaged by earthquakes at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. Work to be performed provides for the design and construction of cast propellant mix facility, warhead casing operations facility, and motor assembly compound in support of the China Lake Propulsion Laboratory. The task order also contains 23 unexercised options and six planned modifications, which if exercised would increase cumulative task order value to $149,622,814. Work will be performed in Ridgecrest, Calif., and is expected to be completed by February 2024. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $132,407,174; and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,514,720 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $1,429,267 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-21-D-1215).



Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems, Braintree, Mass., is awarded a $23,151,045 fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6405 to exercise options for the production of MK54 MOD 0 lightweight torpedo (LWT) array kits, associated production support material, spares, and engineering and hardware support services. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (12 percent): and the governments of the Netherlands, Belgium, New Zealand, Spain, and Brazil (88 percent) under the foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. This modification is in support of the MK54 MOD 0 LWT program. Work will be performed in Braintree, Mass., (70 percent); and Lititz, Penn., (30 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2025. Fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,999,019 (9 percent); fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $800,009 (3 percent); and Foreign Military Sales (governments of the Netherlands, Belgium, New Zealand, Spain, and Brazil) funds in the amount of $20,352,017 (88 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $1,999,019 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Cianbro Corp., Pittsfield, Maine, is awarded a $22,283,071 firm-fixed-price contract modification to previously awarded contract N40085-20-C-8500 for additional bedrock removal from the super flood basin to support extension of multi-mission Dry Dock #1 located at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. This modification provides for the underwater blasting of bedrock and removal of the blasted rock from the newly constructed super flood basin. Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by February 2022. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $250,104,126. Fiscal 2021 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $22,283,071 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic, Officer in Charge of Construction, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is the contracting activity.



Simmonds Precision Products, Vergennes, Vt., is awarded a $13,712,394 modification (P00004) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00014-19-C-1062 for the Low-Cost Air-Drop Munition (LCAM) weapon system development program. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $28,522,207 and no options were proposed. Work will be performed in Vergennes, Vt., (74.4 percent); Arlington, Va., (5.2 percent); Indian Head, Md., (3.9 percent); Yuma, Ariz., (3.8 percent); Burlington, Vt., (3 percent); Torrance, Calif., (2.6 percent); Westminster, Md., (2.3 percent); Rancho Cordova, Calif., (1.9 percent); and various places below 1 percent. Modification P00004 extends the period of performance; work is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,611,788 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-19-C-1062).



Yulista Support Services,* Huntsville, Ala.,, is awarded a maximum value $11,300,244, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N61331-20-C-0018 for operation and maintenance support of the Sea Fighter (FSF-1). Work will be performed in Panama City Beach, Fla., and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2022 contract center-working capital funds in the amount of $5,014,919 incremental funding will be obligated at time of award of modification and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City, Panama City, Fla., is the contracting activity.



J.I. Garcia Construction Inc.,* Fresno, Calif., is awarded a $10,090,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247321F5311) under a multiple award construction contract for design and construction at Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Seal Beach. The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of Building 515 at NWS Seal Beach, Detachment Norco. The work also includes three option items that requires the contractor to design and construct a recreation fitness area, install non-operable windows, and construct an exterior exercise yard. The task order also contains three unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative task order value to $10,449,000. Work will be performed in Norco, Calif., and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,090,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-18-D-5817).



Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded an $8,298,444 fixed-priced-incentive fee contract for Navy systems and associated equipment. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $117,000,000. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Y., (70 percent); and Oldsmar, Fla., (30 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2026. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,298,444 (76 percent) and fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000,000 (24 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which funding in the amount of $2,000,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with one offer received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-6113).



J.I. Garcia Construction Inc.,* Fresno, Calif., is awarded a $7,573,206 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247321F5437) under a multiple award construction contract for a design-build KC-46A mission planning center at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The work to be performed will provide a facility to support KC-46A mission planning. The contract contains four options, which requires the contractor to repair sewer line, construct the window infill, perform hazardous material remediation, and construct physical security upgrades at the mechanical yard. Work will be performed in Fairfield, California, and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2021 sustainment, restoration, and maintenance, (Air Force) contract funds in the amount of $7,573,206 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-18-D-5817).





RFD Beaufort Inc., Sharon Center, Ohio (SPRMM1-21-D-S001): and Viking Life Saving Equipment (Americas), Medley, Florida (SPRMM1-21-D-S101), have each been awarded a maximum $35,325,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPRMM1-20-R-WC07 for 25-person and 50-person life rafts. These were competitive acquisitions with two responses received. These are three-year base contracts with two one-year option periods. Locations of performance are Ohio and Florida, with a Sept. 7, 2024, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2024 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Mechanicsburg, Penn.

