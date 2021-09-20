Headlines — September 20

News

“It was a mistake.” CENTCOM admits Aug. 29 drone strike killed civilians, not ISIS

“The strike was a tragic mistake,” Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, told a Pentagon news conference.

Jan. 6 committee seeking records on Milley’s China calls

Both Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have said they have confidence in Milley as some Republicans in Congress urge his firing.

Business

Air Force and Navy ink new supercomputing deal

The Air Force and Navy will be getting new high-performance computing power from Penguin Computing.

Soldiers Could Shoot “Rambo’-Style With Elbit Systems” Smart Assault Rifle Tech

If an assault rifle augmentation system from Elbit Systems works as advertised, special operations troops or dismounted infantry could gain the ability to shoot around corners or fire from the hip “Rambo style” with no loss of accuracy.

Defense

Navy begins deep-sea recovery mission for remains of 5 sailors and helicopter wreckage

The recovery mission to find and retrieve the wreckage of a downed Navy helicopter and service members who died in the crash has begun in the Pacific.

Veterans

LGBT vets with other than honorable discharges will get VA benefits under new plan

Department officials will announce the plan on Sept. 20, which includes a review of service records to see if individuals’ eligibility for benefits should be approved.

Lost grave markers surface from a distant World War II battlefield

Marine Corps museum gets wooden crosses from Pacific battle on Tarawa, where hundreds may still lie buried.