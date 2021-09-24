Headlines — September 24

News

U.S. House adds Russia debt sanctions to defense policy bill

The U.S. House backed a provision that would extend the ban on Americans buying or selling newly issued Russian sovereign debt to secondary markets to punish Moscow for interfering in U.S. elections.

Lawmakers consider linking Iron Dome with Palestinian aid in continuing resolution

Senate Democrats are discussing whether to pair new funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system with aid for the Palestinians after $1 billion for the system was cut from a stopgap spending patch that passed the House on Sept. 21.

Milley meets Russian counterpart

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff met with Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov Sept. 22.

Business

This heavy-lift drone could quietly carry a sub-hunting torpedo

A result of a partnership between British defense giant BAE and drone firm Malloy Aeronautics, the T-650 is an all-electric heavy-lift drone. Its payloads will include everything from battlefield resupply to torpedoes launched at submarines.

Peerless joint venture wins $9 million contract to support nuclear weapons arsenal

The joint venture of a Beavercreek and a Fairborn company is celebrating a $9.2 million contract to support the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center.

UAE, Britain ink defense research, and AI tech deals. Here’s what comes next

The United Arab Emirates and the U.K. recently signed a memorandum of understanding on artificial intelligence that would see the transfer of related knowledge, investment, and standards. And the next day saw the UAEís Tawazun Economic Council sign a memo with the U.K. Ministry of Defense to strengthen cooperation in defense-related research and development.

Defense

U.S. Army uses high-altitude balloons in Arctic firing exercise

The U.S. Army recently conducted a cross-domain exercise with allies and partners in the Arctic Sea to examine new warfighting methods.

All aircraft are on the table for new deployments to Australia, says Pacific air boss

Growing U.S.-Australian military cooperation is poised to have ripple effects on aviation as well.

Watchdog expects delays to Space Forceís next missile warning satellites

The unclassified report finds that technological and staffing challenges pose a high risk of delays for the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared program.

Veterans

Keeping memories alive: First Lady highlights Gold Star families this week

The family of Army 1st Lt. Demetrius Frison is one of the Gold Star families to be highlighted on First Lady Jill Biden’s social media Sept. 22.

Thousands of caregivers may lose monthly stipends under new VA review

Nearly 20,000 caregivers of injured veterans will have their cases re-examined to see if they still qualify for the benefit.