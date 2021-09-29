Conference offers outlook on aerospace, real estate

Aerospace and real estate, two economic cornerstones in the High Desert and mountain region of northern Los Angeles and southeastern Kern counties, will be among centers of interest for the Oct. 6 Fall Forum of the Antelope Valley Economic Development & Growth Enterprise (AV/Edge.)

The 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. semi-annual economic outlook event, presented this year in virtual format, will bring together a variety of speakers, including elected officials, on topics ranging from education to health care, transportation and utilities.

But a panel discussion of three regional leaders will address two economic sectors of importance in any year: Prospects for the aerospace industry and real estate for housing and industry.

Dr. David Jester Smith, director of Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale since July 2020, will discuss the state of the aerospace industry in the region. Prior to being named director of Plant 42, Smith served as installation Support Director at Edwards AFB. He had a long career with the 412th Test Wing at Edwards.

Harvey Holloway, owner of Coldwell Banker Commercial Valley Realty, specializes in commercial and industrial properties. A private pilot since 1981, Holloway was appointed by Los Angeles County Supervisor Michael Antonovich in 2009 to serve on the 10-member commission overseeing operations of the countyís five general aviation airports, including Gen. William J. Fox Field in Lancaster.

Addressing the residential real estate front in the region will be Kenneth Terracciano, broker/owner of RE/MAX All Pro, and Greater Antelope Valley Broker of the Year honoree. Terracciano is a graduate of the University of San Diego and a member of national and state Realtor associations.

Tickets to access the virtual session will be available until close of business on Oct. 5 at $29.99. For more information, contact avedgeca.org.