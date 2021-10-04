Headlines — October 4

News

U.S. raises concern as China flies warplanes south of Taiwan

A statement from U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price warned that Chinaís military activity near Taiwan risks miscalculation and undermines regional peace and stability.

Business

U.S. Army awards contract for futuristic night vision system

The U.S. Army has awarded a $54 million contract to Elbit Systems of America LLC for the continued production of the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle — Binocular (ENVG-B).

Oshkosh wins $16M deal to boost military mobility for Iraq, Lebanon, and Malaysia

Oshkosh Defense has won a $16.7 million contract to provide three types of Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks as well as Heavy Equipment Transporters to Lebanon, Iraq, and Malaysia.

Alabama company wins contract for Navy and Coast Guard boats

A Gulf coast Alabama company just signed an $8 million dollar contract to design and build boats for the Navy and Coast Guard. Options could sweeten that deal to almost $52 million.

Biden’s bold antitrust agenda faces early test with defense industry

The Biden administrationís recent announcement to be more aggressive in reducing consolidation and monopolies in the American marketplace has the potential to reshape the economy positively for decades.

Defense

Here’s how the new continuing resolution will frustrate the Pentagon

The Pentagon isnít facing a government shutdown, thanks to an emergency budget extension passed Sept. 30. But that doesnít mean top officials are without budget worries.

Army helicopters damaged after heavy winds, rain, and hail pelt base in South Korea

Several Army helicopters were damaged in a storm that battered this U.S. base 40 miles south of Seoul on Oct. 1, according to the 2nd Infantry Division.

U.S. Navy acquisition chief outlines fiscal year 2022 priorities

The U.S. Navy will prioritize readiness and sustainment in this new fiscal year, the acting Navy acquisition chief told Defense News.

Air Force squeezes new cyber defense teams out of its communications squadrons

The Air Force has been on a multiyear path to redesignate communications squadrons through efficiencies realized by outsourcing mundane IT efforts to private industry allowing it to reinvest its people to conduct cyber defense.

Veterans

For many veterans, finding treatment for mental wounds proves difficult

KPBS’ Steve Walsh reports on the mental health struggles veterans face and the lack of support they receive from the military.