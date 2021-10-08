Headlines — October 8

News

Navy secretary’s new strategic guidance focuses on deterring China from invading Taiwan

Carlos Del Toro will release a strategic guidance document this week that outlines how the Navy will maintain maritime dominance, strengthen strategic partnerships, and empower sailors to succeed in competition against China.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller charged with 6 UCMJ violations

Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller has formally been charged with six violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and has been referred to a special court-martial, a Marine Corps spokesman said Oct. 6.

U.S. leaned too much on DOD to rebuild Afghanistan, inspector general says

The State Department and USAID should have been more involved, the SIGAR said.

Business

Palantir scores US Army contract to build out intelligence data fabric

The Army has awarded Palantir an $823 million contract to enable an intelligence data fabric and analytics as part of an effort to modernize legacy battlefield intelligence systems, the Army announced Oct. 6.

NGA taking a ‘try before you buy’ approach to commercial solutions

Using a little-known contracting method, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is now able to test out the commercial capabilities it’s interested in before it buys them.

Austal USA wins first steel shipbuilding program with T-ATS towing ship contract

Austal USA has received its first contract to build a steel ship after revamping its aluminum-only construction yard in Alabama, with the U.S. Navy awarding the company $144 million to design and build two towing, salvage, and rescue ships (T-ATS).

New compass call electronic warfare plane takes to the skies

The first new EC-37B Compass Call electronic warfare aircraft recently made its inaugural flight, L3Harris announced Oct. 6.

Why nothing (even the Air Force) can kill the A-10 Warthog

The U.S. Air Force has spent almost two-thirds of its existence as an independent service trying to get rid of the A-10, one of its most well-known aircraft.

Defense

U.S. Army could field two new vertical lift aircraft if service lives within its means

The U.S. Army can simultaneously field two clean sheet-designed future vertical lift aircraft, assuming costs remain affordable, according to an Oct. 6 report by the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments.

U.S. Army just got its hands on its first “Dark Eagle” hypersonic missile launchers

The U.S. Army is moving closer toward fielding its first Dark Eagle hypersonic missiles, also known as the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, with the recent delivery of prototype trailer-mounted launchers, as well as other key components of the complete weapon system.

New investigation reveals more details on fatal Marine AAV accident

Maintenance oversights, ambiguous training requirements, and the routine failure to perform a predeployment evaluation likely contributed to the summer 2020 amphibious assault vehicle sinking that resulted in the deaths of eight Marines and one sailor.

Veterans

Veteran medics and corpsmen are fighting for civilian recognition of their military training

(Military.com) With the rise and reemergence of the coronavirus, medical personnel are in high demand and short supply. So it might come as a surprise that veteran Army and Air Force combat medics and Navy corpsmen are being turned away when they try to help.

Why it’s difficult for VA and Military cemeteries to earn national shrine status

In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln established a national veterans cemetery system to honorably bury those who died in service to their country. Before this system was established, soldiers were pretty much buried where they fell.