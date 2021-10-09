Test Management Group becomes test, evaluation group

Following the inactivation of the 53rd Test Management Group at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., the Air Force activated the 753rd Test and Evaluation Group Oct. 1, 2021.

The transition from a “test management” to “test and evaluation” organization is in recognition of the group’s active mission of combined test management and execution.

The now-753rd Test and Evaluation Group, headquartered at Eglin AFB, directly supports Air Force Global Strike Command as the premier operational test organization for the B-1, B-2, B-52, and B-21, as well as Air Combat Command ISR platforms to include the U-2, RQ-4 and RQ-170. Additionally, the 753rd TEG certifies all flight simulators and training systems and enables full classified network communication services across the joint enterprise.

“Beginning in 2018, the 53rd Wing changed its organizational structure to streamline its operational test and evaluation mission and better support the major commands,” said Col. Jaime Hernandez, commander, 753rd Test and Evaluation Group. “This name change is a formal recognition and finalization of that successful effort, and the evolution of our group into a premier operational test team providing tactical advantage to the warfighter at the speed of relevance through professional and adept test management and execution.”

The 753rd Test and Evaluation Group is comprised of nine squadrons and one detachment: 15th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Nellis AFB, Nev.,29th Training Systems Squadron and 53rd Computer Systems Squadron at Eglin AFB, Fla., 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron and 417th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Edwards AFB, Calif., 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Barksdale AFB, La., 72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron at Whiteman AFB, Mo., 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Dyess AFB, Texas, 410th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Beale AFB, Calif., and the 753rd TEG, Detachment 1 at Creech AFB, Nev.

The 53rd Wing provides tactical advantage to the warfighter at the speed of relevance. By testing new, operational capabilities and evaluating fielded capabilities, the 53d Wing is bringing the future faster while answering the warfighterís demands for integrated, multi-domain capabilities.