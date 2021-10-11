Headlines — October 11

News

Navy nuclear engineer and wife arrested for trying to sell submarine secrets to foreign power

A Maryland-based Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have been arrested on charges of selling secret information about the design of nuclear power warships to someone they thought was a foreign power but was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Military reviewing lessons of Afghanistan evacuation as thousands more seek refuge

As many as 10,000 to 15,000 Afghan evacuees have yet to arrive in America, U.S. Transportation Command’s operations director said Oct. 7.

Taliban say they won’t work with U.S. to contain Islamic State

Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives met this weekend in Doha, the capital of Qatar. The U.S. has made it clear the talks are not a preamble to recognition.

Court-martial scheduled for Stuart Scheller, Marine who criticized Afghanistan withdrawal

A U.S. Marine who posted videos on social media criticizing military leadership and the Biden administrationís withdrawal from Afghanistan will face a court-martial hearing Oct. 14 and 15 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C.

Business

Army awards Boeing Chinook contract despite lingering technical issues

The U.S. Army has awarded Boeing a $391 million contract to build the first lot of five CH-47F Block II aircraft for the active force, as the service and the company continue to address technical issues with the program.

After delay, Joint Air-to-Ground Missile full-rate production decision now due in mid-2022

Having failed to achieve desired lethal effects on a maritime target, the U.S. Army and Marine Corps had to delay fielding of the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile.

Estonia buys Blue Spear missiles for coastal defense

Estonia’s military will receive the Blue Spear missile system to improve coastal defense under a new contract signed with Proteus Advanced Systems, a joint venture of Israel Aerospace Industries and ST Engineering Land Systems.

Defense

China has won AI battle with U.S., Pentagon’s ex-software chief says

China has won the artificial intelligence battle with the United States and is heading towards global dominance because of its technological advances, the Pentagon’s former software chief told the Financial Times.

Pilots’ errors upon descent led to fatal T-38 crash in February, Air Force says

The student pilot’s tendency to overcorrect when issues arose contributed to his death and his instructor’s.

Veterans

Veterans unemployment held steady in September as national outlook improved

About 300,000 veterans were looking but unable to find steady employment last month.