Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Tetra Tech EC Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (W912DY-21-D-0085); EA Engineering, Science, and Technology Inc.,* Hunt Valley, Md., (W912DY-21-D-0131); Weston Solutions Inc., West Chester, Penn., (W912DY-21-D-0086); AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., (W912DY-21-D-0079); Arcadis U.S. Inc., Highlands Ranch, Colo., (W912DY-21-D-0080); Environmental Chemical Corp.,* Burlingame, Calif., (W912DY-21-D-0081); HydroGeoLogic Inc.,* Reston, Va., (W912DY-21-D-0082); Jacobs USAE JV, Arlington, Va., (W912DY-21-D-0083); Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, Calif., (W912DY-21-D-0084); GSI MMRP JV LLC,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W912DY-21-D-0132); and APTIM Federal Services LLC, Baton Rouge, La., (W912DY-21-D-0129), will compete for each order of the $1,136,000,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract to perform Military Munitions Response Program responses, environmental compliance and remediation services, and other munitions-related services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 14, 2031. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Inspiritec Inc., Philadelphia, Penn., was awarded a $42,732,994 firm-fixed-price contract to receive, distribute and respond to various inquiries via phone, electronic mail and by U.S. mail concerning benefits, military records and other documents. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fort Knox, Ky., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 24, 2026. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,391,316 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Knox, Ky., is the contracting activity (W9124D-22-C-0002).

Alliance WSP JV LLC,* Alexandria, Va., (W912DR-22-D-0002); JG&A-TSG JV,* Marietta, Georgia (W912DR-22-D-0003); and The Urban Collaborative LLC,* Eugene, Ore., (W912DR-22-D-0004), will compete for each order of the $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineering services for real property master plan development and updating. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 14, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity.

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $19,237,510 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for systems technical support services for the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles systems, trailers, and associated kits. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 14, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-22-D-0004).

U.S. Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $269,485,986 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-2120) for lead yard support and development studies and design efforts related to Virginia-class submarines. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., (92 percent); McLeansville, N.C., (7 percent); and Newport News, Va., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by Oct. 16, 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $13,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The statutory authority for this sole-source award is in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii), only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $14,456,362 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00055) to a previously awarded contract (N0001916C0032). This modification adds scope to provide test and engineering support necessary to complete the development of the Next Gen Jammer-Mid Band system in support of the phased replacement of the AN/ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System currently mounted to the EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md. (95 percent); and St. Louis, Mo., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,037,639 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Detyens Shipyards Inc., North Charleston, S.C., is awarded an $8,991,045 firm-fixed-price contract for a 90-calendar day shipyard availability. The work to be performed provides for services for the regular overhaul and dry-docking availability of the cable laying repair USNS Zeus (T-ARC 7). The contract also contains 11 unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $9,975,203. Work will be performed in North Charleston, S.C., and is expected to be completed by April 02, 2022. Fiscal 2022 working capital contract funds (Navy) in the amount of $8,991,045 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with four proposal received. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N32205-22-C-4170).

U.S. Air Force

Lockheed Martin Corp., Missiles and Fire Controls, Grand Prairie, Texas, has been awarded an $80,656,080 contract modification (P00027) to previously awarded contract FA8210-17-C-0001 for the Advanced Radar Threat System – Variant 2 (ARTS-V2) Production Option Two. The modification provides for the exercise of Production Option Two and the delivery of five full ARTS-V2 systems. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 14, 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement funds in the amount of $80,656,080 are being obligated at the time of award, and the total cumulative face value of the contract is $539,360,101. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Fullerton, Calif., has been awarded a $7,805,865 requirements-type contract for Repair of the Situational Awareness Data Link (SADL) system. This contract provides for the repair of the SADL AN/ASQ-177A system National Stock Numbers (NSNs) 5820-01-514-1408; 5820-01-535-5436; 5820-01-501-7346; 5820-01-541-3711; and 6110-01-471-4440. Work will be performed in Fullerton, Calif., and Largo, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Oct. 11, 2026. This award is the result of a non-competitive acquisition; no funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8539-22-D-0001).

*Small business