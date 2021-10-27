Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

BKM IDS LLC,* Arlington, Va., was awarded a $2,415,685,748 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for National Cyber Range Complex event planning and execution, site services, range modernization, technology service management, range operations, and site security services.† Bids were solicited via the internet with 29 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2031. U. S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-22-D-0001).

U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Dulles, Va., has awarded a $340,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for mobile sensors operations and maintenance services of the Cobra King radar system. Work will be performed at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., and outside continental U.S. locations, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2031. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,699,700 are being obligated at the time of award. Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA7022-22-D-0001).

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., has been awarded a $17,792,553 contract for research and development for the Off-Boarding Sensing Station. This contract also has a $31,969,433 option. This contract provides for the design, development, and flight demonstration in an open architecture aircraft concept to achieve the goals of rapid time-to-market and low acquisition cost. Work will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2022. If the option is exercised, the option technical effort is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2024, and the reporting period ends April 29, 2024. The total value of the contract if all options are exercised is $49,761,986. This award is the result of a competitive solicitation in which seven offers were received. Air Force Research Lab, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-22-C-2200).

U.S. Navy

FLIR Systems Inc., Wilsonville, Ore., was awarded a $43,937,793 five-year, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for various spare parts for the procurement of Sea Star Safire III, Brite Star II, Maritime 380HD and TacFLIR 380HD Electro-Optic Sensor (EOS) Systems. Fiscal 2021 operating expense (Coast Guard) funding in the amount of $538,324 was obligated at time of award. Work will be performed in Wilsonville, Ore., and will be completed in March 2027. This is a sole-source contract not competitively procured in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. No other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N0016421DJQ75).

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Va., is awarded a $39,959,262 modification (P00029) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract (W15QKN15D0001). This modification exercises an option to provide integrated logistics support services for Foreign Military Sales customers using Navy procured defense articles including weapon systems, various aircrafts, and other components in support of the International Sustainment Department and the Naval Air Systems Command. Work will be performed in California, Md., (28 percent); Mechanicsburg, Penn., (21 percent); Arlington, Va., (6 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (5 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (5 percent); Lexington Park, Md., (4 percent); Fredericksburg, Va., (3 percent); Fairfax, Va., (2 percent); Philadelphia, Penn., (2 percent); San Diego, Calif., (2 percent); Kaohsiung, Taiwan (2 percent); Lemoore, Calif., (1 percent); King George, Va., (1 percent); Warrenton, Va., (1 percent); Cherry Point, N.C., (1 percent); Charlotte, N.C., (1 percent); Jacksonville, N.C., (1 percent); New Bern, N.C., (1 percent); Pensacola, Fla., (1 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (1 percent); Washington, D.C., (1 percent); Jackson, La., (1 percent); Glassboro, N.J., (1 percent); Dover, Del.,, (1 percent); Houston, Texas (1 percent); Seattle, Wash., (1 percent); Kuwait City, Kuwait (1 percent); Tokyo, Japan (1 percent); Cairo, Egypt (1 percent); Cours, France (1 percent); and Taipei, Taiwan (1 percent), and is† expected to be completed October 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Aviation Systems Engineering Co., Lexington Park, Md., is awarded a $22,984,788 commercial, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide test and evaluation support services for Commander, Operational Test & Evaluation Force Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One. The contract will include a 60-month base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 ó option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total value to $25,000,000. The base ordering period is expected to be completed by October 2026; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by April 2027. All work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds (Navy) in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated to fund the contractís minimum amount and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted on Navy Electronic Commerce Online, with three offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Norfolk Office, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N00189-22-D-0002).

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded an $11,055,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price modification (P00006) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0030). This modification adds scope to modify the existing Tomahawk Block IV system level and box level automated test equipment (ATE) to ensure compatibility with the modernized anti-jam GPS receiver (AGR), and to address obsolescence and/or software maintenance requirements needed to be compatible with the Tomahawk Block IV recertification and modernization programs. This modification also provides for the production of five ATE test stations for verification of performance characteristics of the modernized AGR missile. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., (70 percent); and Tucson, Ariz., (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,055,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Cubic Defense Applications, Austin, Texas, has been awarded a $9,849,096 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency LogX program, Phase 2. The LogX Phase 2 program seeks innovative concepts for logistics and supply chain automated reasoning and information fusion, real-time demand forecasting, and system resilience assessment. This contract provides for the producing of systems which assess resilience of the military logistics enterprise for use by military logisticians and operations planners. Work will be performed in Austin, Texas (31 percent); Arlington, Va., (45 percent); Basking Ridge, N.J., (11 percent); Reston, Va., (12 percent); and Potsdam, N.Y., (1 percent). Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $2,460,268 are being obligated at the time of award with an estimated completion date of October 2022. This contract is Phase 2 of a competitive acquisition in accordance with the original broad agency announcement, HR001119S0053. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR001122C0040).

*Small business