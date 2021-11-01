Headline — November 1

News

Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push on multiple fronts

China’s growing military muscle and its drive to end America predominance in the Asia-Pacific is rattling the U.S. defense establishment. American officials see trouble quickly accumulating on multiple fronts, Beijing’s expanding nuclear arsenal, its advances in space, cyber and missile technologies, and threats to Taiwan.

American B-1B bomber flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

Fighter jets from Bahrain, Egypt, Israel and Saudi Arabia flew alongside the bomber.

New variants of Chinese stealth fighters break cover

Two new variants of China’s stealth fighters have broken cover in the past three days, including China’s next carrier-based fighter, hinted at during a recent air show.

Pentagon officials, unable to secure basing near Afghanistan, warn of terrorist threat

The United States hasn’t reached any agreements with Central Asian states bordering Afghanistan for bases or other facilities to use in counter terrorism operations there against the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, senior defense officials said Tuesday.

Business

CACI adds space, intel firms to growing tech portfolio

Defense contractor CACI International on Oct. 28 announced it made two acquisitions in the last quarter, in line with plans to increase its technology focus, according to chief executive John Mengucci.

GE will provide all F-15EX engines under $1.6B contract

General Electric will be the sole provider of engines for the F-15EX Eagle II under a new, $1.58 billion contract with the Air Force.

Defense

Pentagon may not immediately fire vaccine resisters

Facing criticism that mandates for coronavirus vaccinations could force the Defense Department to fire thousands of civilians, contractors and troops, the Biden administration is signaling that vaccine resisters may get more time to comply.

Pentagon will add a climate-policy czar

The Pentagon will reorganize its policy shop to elevate the mission of combating and responding to climate change, the department’s policy chief said Oct. 29.

Air Force boots 40 recruits for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine

Forty would-be airmen or Guardians have been separated from Air Force and Space Force recruit training after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. Air Force looks to make jet fuel from atmospheric carbon dioxide

The U.S. Air Force is studying the feasibility of a process developed by tech company Twelve that could allow the manufacture of a carbon-neutral aviation fuel called E-Jet anywhere on Earth using only carbon dioxide from the air, water, and renewable energy.

Veterans

Senators urge DOD, VA to research link between burn pit exposure and breast cancer

Two senators on Oct 29 urged the Defense Department and Department of Veterans Affairs to put more focus on researching a possible link between breast cancer and exposure to toxic burn pits.

Veterans with concussion, TBI issues can earn $325 just to sleep

The Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking veterans with a history of concussions or Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) as volunteers in a sleep study.

Homeless veterans prepare for move onto VA grounds in West Los Angeles

The encampment, adjacent to the historic Veterans Affairs campus in West Los Angeles, has become a focal point for homelessness in the city, with mayoral candidates making visits regularly over the last year.