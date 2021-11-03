Headlines — November 3

News

U.S. Marines training Taiwan elite troops in Guam

A platoon of Taiwan’s elite soldiers traveled to Guam to receive a month of combat training with the U.S. Marine Corps, according to a local newspaper report that was acknowledged by Taiwan’s top defense official.

Israel, U.S. step up direct actions against Iranian drone production

As Iran and its proxies increasingly rely on unmanned systems to carry out attacks in the region, Israel and the U.S. have decided to step up operations targeting the Iranian drone industry, sources here say.

Business

U.S. defense allies push to block new ‘Buy American’ boost

A group of close U.S. military allies worried a legislative proposal to boost to ìBuy Americanî requirements will upend longstanding defense trade pacts is asking Senate lawmakers to scuttle the measure ó or at least make it friendlier.

Ingalls successfully completes first round of sea trials for LPD 28

The amphibious transport dock ship Ft. Lauderdale (LPD 28) was put through its paces in the Gulf of Mexico recently and the ship passed the builder’s trials with flying colors.

Lockheed Martin and Verizon to advance 5G innovation for U.S. Dept. of Defense

Verizon and Lockheed Martin have signed an agreement to collaborate on 5G.MIL, technologies that will provide ultra-secure, reliable connections for U.S. Department of Defense systems, bringing together high-tech platforms into a cohesive network spanning air, land, sea, space and cyber domains.

Defense

Fleet Forces commander nominated as next Joint Chiefs vice chairman

Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, who has served in the Fleet Forces role for the last three years, would replace retiring Vice Chairman Air Force Gen. John Hyten.

Feds seek tougher sentences for veterans who stormed Capitol

In at least five cases so far, prosecutors have cited a rioter’s military service as a factor weighing in favor of a jail sentence or house arrest. Prosecutors have repeatedly maintained that veterans’ service, while commendable, made their actions on Jan. 6 more egregious.

Still no timeline for when annual defense authorization bill may move in the Senate

Lawmakers have just a few weeks left this year to finalize the measure, which has passed through congress for nearly six consecutive decades.

Navy signs off on first exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine

Active-duty sailors who don’t have a pending or approved exemption must be fully immunized by Nov. 28 ó or face separation from service.

Fighter jet pilots at greater risk of certain cancers, study concludes

Researchers recommend that fighter aviators who served during the 35-year span in question talk with their doctor or flight surgeon about the report.

Veterans

National Veterans Small Business Week launched by Small Business Administration

The SBA is highlighting the 1.8 million veteran entrepreneurs in the U.S. economy seeking to let all veterans know about resources available.

Young people are tuning in via Zoom to talk with America’s oldest veterans

The Veterans Breakfast Club started in 2008 as a monthly get-together for World War II veterans in Pittsburgh but became a series of online Zoom meetings as the coronavirus pandemic spread last year.

The Mission Act is supposed to help U.S. veterans get health care outside the VA. For some, it’s not working

An inewssource investigation in partnership with USA TODAY has found that like Russell, veterans across the country are caught in the crossfire of the VA’s battle to retain patients and funding since the passage of a landmark health care law known as the Mission Act.