Featured

AV Wall on display in El Centro for Veterans Day

by Aerotech News & Review

The AV Wall is a half-scale size tribute monument of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. It is cared for by Point Man Antelope Valley, a veterans outreach organization that ministers to veterans of all wars.

For Veterans Day 2021, the AV Wall will be on display in El Centro, Calif., Nov. 10-15.

Sponsored by VFW Post 9305, City of El Centro, Imperial County, ICVSO, AT&T, Imperial Valley Breakfast Rotary Club, and So Cal Gas, the AV Wall be at Bucklin Park, 1350 S. Eighth Street in El Centro.

The display is open 24 hours per day from 6 p.m. Nov. 10 through 8 a.m. Nov. 15.

Nov. 10

8:30 a.m. — El Centro Schools Procession begins

6 p.m. — Official Opening Ceremony

 

Nov. 11

11 a.m. — City of El Centro Veterans Day Ceremony

 

Nov. 12

8:30 a.m. — Special Provisions for Visiting Students

 

Nov. 13

7 p.m. — Candlelight Procession

7:30 p.m. — Reading of the Names of the Fallen

 

Nov. 14

3 p.m. — Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony with distribution of Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pins for every Vietnam Veteran in attendance

 

Nov. 15

8 a.m. — Gates Close

In March 2022, the AV Wall will be traveling outside of California for the first time. From March 25-30, 2022, the Wall will be on display in Tempe, Ariz. The Wall will be on display at Sun Valley Community Church, 6101 S. River Drive in Tempe.

For more information about the AV Wall, visit https://avwall.org

