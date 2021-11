National and state veterans cemeteries

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration maintains national cemeteries in 42 states, including 10 in California.

Additionally, CalVet operates three veterans’ cemeteries in the state.

Some cemeteries will host Veterans Day ceremonies, but all should be open to the public. Please check ahead to find out what is planned.

National Veterans Cemeteries

Bakersfield National Cemetery

30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin

661-867-2250 or 866-632-1845

Benicia Arsenal Post Cemetery

Birch Road, Benicia

707-693-2460

Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery

Cabrillo Memorial Drive, San Diego

619-553-2084

Golden Gate National Cemetery

1300 Sneath Lane, San Bruno

650-589-7737

Los Angeles National Cemetery

950 S Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

310-268-4675

Miramar National Cemetery

5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego

858-658-7360

Riverside National Cemetery

22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

951-653-8417

Sacramento Valley National Cemetery

5810 Midway Road, Dixon

707-693-2460

San Francisco National Cemetery

1 Lincoln Boulevard, Presidio of San Francisco

650-589-7737

San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery

32053 W McCabe Rd., Santa Nella

209-854-1040

State Veterans Cemeteries

California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery

2900 Parker Flats Road, Seaside

831-393-9371

Northern California Veterans Cemetery

11800 Gas Point Road, Igo

866-777-4533

Yountville Veterans Home Cemetery

260 California Avenue, Yountville

707-944-4600