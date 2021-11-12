Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Bechtel National Inc., Reston, Va., (N62742-22-D-1310); Dragados/Hawaiian Dredging/Orion JV, Honolulu, Hawaii (N62742-22-D-1311); ECC Infrastructure LLC, Burlingame, Calif., (N62742-22-D-1312); Kiewit-Alberici SIOP MACC AJV, Vancouver, Wash., (N62742-22-D-1313); and TPC-NAN JV, Sylmar, Calif., (N62742-22-D-1314), are awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award construction contracts (MACC) with a combined maximum value of $8,000,000,000 primarily for the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) at Hawaii, Washington, and other areas under the cognizance of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC). The main purpose of this SIOP MACC is to facilitate the potential future awards of task orders for military construction projects at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. These five contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. Each awardee is being awarded $2,000,000 in order to satisfy the minimum guarantee. Work will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Pacific area of responsibility, including Hawaii (40 percent); Washington (40 percent); Guam (10 percent); other areas in the Pacific and Indian Oceans (5 percent); and other areas under NAVFAC cognizance (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2029. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with six proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Atlas Executive Consulting LLC,* North Charleston, S.C., is awarded a $218,710,624 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6523622D8006) with provisions for cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price task/delivery orders. The contract will provide support to the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic Management and Business Analytical Services Business Intelligence Environment at the Command, Competency, Department, Division and Integrated Product Team levels. Tasks will include performing advanced analysis of business and financial data; building and maintaining data universes; developing metrics, reports, studies, surveys, and assessments; data entry; document preparation; and financial reviews. The contract includes a single five-year ordering period with an estimated value of $218,710,624 and a six-month option ordering period which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $241,911,207. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Charleston, S.C., (98 percent); Norfolk, Va., (1 percent); and New Orleans, La.,; Patuxent River, Md.,; and Washington, D.C., (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed by November 2026. If the option is exercised, work could continue until May 2027. The contract was competitively procured by full and open competition, after exclusion of sources in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(b)(2) — set asides for small business concerns (Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.203), via the beta.sam.gov website, with three offers received. Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity.

Tyonek Services Overhaul Facility — Stennis,* Kiln, Miss., is awarded a not-to-exceed $100,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides lifecycle sustainment, logistics, engineering, and technical services to include planning, analysis, development, training, support equipment management, packaging handling, staging and transportation, supply support, organizational and intermediate maintenance, as well as maintenance/repair and overhaul for aviation equipment and aviation weapons systems in support of the Naval Air Systems Command Sustainment Group, International Sustainment Department. Work will be performed in Kiln, Miss., (75 percent); Madison, Ala., (5 percent); Albertville, Ala., (5 percent); Greenville, Miss., (5 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (5 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 19.808-1(a). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042122D0003).

Lockheed Martin Space, Littleton, Colo., was awarded a $22,826,355 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee un-priced letter contract (N00030-22-C-1025) for program management, system engineering, and long lead material procurement in support of missile production. Work will be performed in Magna, Utah (39.9 percent); Denver, Colo., (38.8 percent); Simsbury, Conn., (18.4 percent); Sunnyvale, Calif., (1.6 percent); Huntsville, Ala., (1.1 percent); and other locations less than 1 percent (0.2 percent). Work is expected to be completed on May 5, 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,976,811, which will not expire at the end of the current 2022 fiscal year, are being obligated upon award. This contract was awarded to the contractor on a sole-source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the beta.sam.gov online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 9, 2021)

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), Washington, D.C., was awarded a $22,669,703 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract action in support of engineering services, ship and systems integration and test, and product development for the Program Executive Office, Integrated Warfare Systems 1.0 and 9.0. Work will be performed at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C.; Naval Station Rota, Spain; Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan; and Ship Repair Facility-Japan Regional Maintenance Center, Yokosuka, Japan. Work is expected to be completed on June 10, 2022. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds; fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds; and fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) in the amount of $6,190,292 will be obligated at time of award. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N00164-22-C-B002).

I.E.-Pacific Inc.,* Escondido, Calif., is awarded a $19,846,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247322F4075) under previously-awarded multiple award construction contract N62473-20-D-1124 for the repair of an existing bachelor enlisted quarters facility at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. The task order also contains one unexercised option which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $19,906,000. Work will be performed in Camp Pendleton, Calif., and is expected to be completed by May 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $19,846,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $18,645,884 modification (P00002) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee contract (N0001920C0061). This modification provides for the production and delivery of one AH-1Z flight training device as well as in-country installation and three months of interim support for the government of the Czech Republic. Work will be performed in Broken Bow, Okla., (50 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); and St. Louis, Mo., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $18,645,884 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

SERCO Inc., Herndon, Va., was awarded a $15,610,997 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract action in support of program, cost engineering, technical support services, production support services, and special studies for the Program Executive Office for Integrated Warfare Systems, Surface Ship Weapons (IWS 3.0). Work will be performed in Arlington, Va.; and at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., as well as IWS 3.0 staff locations at technical representative offices and field activities/laboratories. Work is expected to be completed on May 7, 2023. Fiscal 2022 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corp) funds in the amount of $210,991 will be obligated at time of award. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The NSWC, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N00164-22-C-B001).

Donley Construction,* Aberdeen, Md., is awarded a maximum-value $11,528,646 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for paving projects within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of responsibility (AOR). An initial task order is awarded at $2,000 to satisfy the guaranteed minimum. Work will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Washington AOR, including Virginia (35 percent); Maryland (35 percent); and the D.C. (30 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with one proposal received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-22-D-0002).

Heffler Contracting Group,* El Cajon, Calif., is awarded a $10,696,683 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247322F4044) under previously-awarded multiple-award construction contract (N62473-17-D-4654) for demolition of Building 2742 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. Work will be performed in Camp Pendleton, California, and is expected to be completed by May 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $10,696,683 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Sedna Digital Solutions LLC, Manassas, Va., is awarded a $9,624,297 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-6264) to exercise options for engineering design development services, supporting material and travel procurements. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,700,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

The Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory, North Logan, Utah, has been awarded a $1,010,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Space & Nuclear Advanced Prototypes, Experiments & Technology (SNAPET) Research & Development (R&D) contract. The contract provides for the research and development of essential engineering support and capability in the areas of sensor and system development, modeling and simulation, experimentation, data analysis and sensor and system validations on space vehicles. Work will be performed in North Logan, Utah; and Albuquerque, N.M., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2026. This is a sole-source acquisition. Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicles Directorate, Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9453-22-D-0005). There is congressional interest pertaining to this acquisition.

The University of Dayton Research Institute, Dayton, Ohio, has been awarded an $87,986,952 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development to advance, evaluate and mature Department of the Air Force autonomous capabilities. Work will be performed in Dayton, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 12, 2027. This award is the result of a broad agency announcement. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $1,754,885 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-22-C-1017).

MicroLink Devices Inc., Niles, Ill., has been awarded a $14,610,503 contract for power module development. This contract is to develop and space-qualify a lightweight, flexible, space-grade solar power module product that combines industry-leading low cost and high specific power for low and geostationary earth orbit satellites. Work will be performed in Niles, Ill., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 7, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which one offer was received. Fiscal 2020 research and development funding in the amount of $14,610,503 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., (FA9453-22-C-0004). There is known congressional interest pertaining to this acquisition.

Alutiiq Commercial Enterprises LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a $13,594,060 contract for civil engineering services and operations management in support of installation facilities and infrastructure. Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2022. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition and Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,594,060 is being obligated at the time of award. Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8137-22-C-0002).

Kratos Technology & Training Solutions Inc., San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $12,059,268 option exercise modification (P00154) to previously awarded FA8808-13-C-0002 for the Command and Control System Consolidated (CCS-C) production and sustainment services. The contract modification provides for the exercise of CCS-C sustainment services. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,014,817 is being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $250,203,624. Space Systems Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Corp., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a $7,801,212 contract for the procurement of GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) Modification Phase III. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed by May 10, 2023. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $5,628,043 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8681-22-C-0008).

U.S. Army

AshBritt Inc., Deerfield Beach, Fla., was awarded a $500,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for debris management services. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 9, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity (W912EK-22-D-0001).

AshBritt Inc., Deerfield Beach, Fla., was awarded a $500,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for debris management services. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 9, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity (W912EK-22-D-0002).

AshBritt Inc., Deerfield Beach, Fla., was awarded a $500,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for debris management services. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 9, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity (W912EK-22-D-0003).

ECC Constructors LLC, Burlingame, Calif., was awarded a $500,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for debris management services. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 9, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity (W912EK-22-D-0004).

ECC Constructors LLC, Burlingame, Calif., was awarded a $500,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for debris management services. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 9, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity (W912EK-22-D-0007).

AshBritt Inc., Deerfield Beach, Fla., was awarded a $250,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for debris management services. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 9, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W912EK-22-D-0008).

DRC Emergency Services LLC, Galveston, Texas, was awarded a $250,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for debris management services. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 9, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W912EK-22-D-0006).

Korte-River City JV, Highland, Ill., was awarded a $113,142,519 firm-fixed-price contract for renovations. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Scott Air Force Base, Ill., with an estimated completion date of May 3, 2025. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Air Force funds in the amount of $113,142,519 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-22-C-0002).

Watterson Construction Co., Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $31,197,000 firm-fixed-price contract to design and construct a development center at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 22, 2023. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $31,197,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W911KB-22-C-0001).

Tennessee Apparel Corp., Tullahoma, Tenn., was awarded a $19,616,600 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of the all-purpose personal protective equipment suit. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 9, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QY-22-F-0025).

EMR Inc.,* Niceville, Florida, was awarded a $10,044,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of one multi-bay munitions research, development, test and evaluation explosive operating facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., with an estimated completion date of May 4, 2023. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $10,044,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-22-C-0002).

Deloitte Consulting LLC, Arlington, Va., was awarded a $8,130,795 firm-fixed-price contract for analytic support and analytic services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Falls Church, Va., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 15, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Defense funds in the amount of $8,130,795 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is the contracting activity (W81XWH-22-F-0002).

Missile Defense Agency

Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory, North Logan, Utah, is being awarded a $300,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Under this contract, the contractor will perform research, development, engineering, state of-the-art and proof-of-concept spaced-based sensor systems, and advanced technology research and development. The ordering period is from Nov. 23, 2021, through Nov. 22, 2028. One offer was solicited and one offer was received. The work will be performed in North Logan, Utah; and Huntsville, Ala. At least one task order will be issued shortly after award and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and engineering funds will be obligated on that task order in an amount of at least $100,000. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0854-22-D-0001).

Defense Logistics Agency

Numet Machining Techniques LLC, Orange, Conn., has been awarded a maximum $11,355,598 firm-fixed-price contract for TF33 engine turbine cases. This was a competitive acquisition with two offers received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Connecticut, with a Feb. 5, 2024, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Okla., (SPRTA1-22-C-0006).

Kampi Components Co., Inc., Fairless Hills, Penn., has been awarded a maximum $9,672,817 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hose assemblies supporting the Army AH-64 D & E Longbow helicopter. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Arizona and Pennsylvania, with a Nov. 9, 2024, performance completion date. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7MX-22-D-0014).

Signature Flight Support LLC, Savannah, Ga., has been awarded a minimum $8,709,631 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with 116 responses received. This is a 42-month base contract with one six-month option period. Location of performance is Georgia, with a March 31, 2025, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE607-22-D-0013).

City Light & Power Inc.,* Greenwood Village, Colo., has been awarded a maximum $8,547,024 modification (P00042) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-14-C-8291) with no option periods for the electric operation and maintenance and the renewal and replacement monthly utility service charge. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Locations of performance are Colorado and Utah, with a Nov. 30, 2064, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

McRae Industries Inc.,* doing business as McRae Footwear, Mount Gilead, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $8,139,395 modification (P00008) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-18-D-1011) with four one-year option periods for hot weather combat boots. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is North Carolina, with a Nov. 13, 2022, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

*Small business