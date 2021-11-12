Headlines — November 12

News

Pakistan hosts U.S., China, Russia to discuss Afghanistan

Pakistan has hosted senior diplomats from the United States, China, and Russia in Islamabad to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan, where a deepening humanitarian crisis has forced many Afghans to migrate to neighboring countries since the Taliban takeover in August.

Russian troop movements show wider conflict is possible, top Ukraine official says

“All available information indicates that the armed forces of Russia permanently sustain a powerful offensive grouping around Ukraine,” Roman Mashovets, deputy head of Ukraine’s Office of the President for national security and defense, told Military Times Nov. 10.

Chinese military forces exercise near Taiwan in response to U.S. visit

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China considers the delegation’s visit a “serious violation” of U.S. commitments not to have formal relations with Taiwan.

Business

Pentagon wants industry’s help to bolster allies and partners’ cybersecurity

Still, in the nascent stages, the Pentagon is working on ways to help bolster cybersecurity for allies and partners and wants to increase its engagement with industry for solutions, according to Mieke Eoyang, deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy.

Defense

At second Project Convergence, U.S. Army experiments with joint operations in the Arizona desert

For the last several weeks, the U.S. Army has been experimenting with its newest, most cutting-edge technologies at Yuma Proving Ground as part of its second annual Project Convergence event.

Army lost telemetry tracking data with its Precision Strike Missile at 499km

The October test flight of the Armyís Precision Strike Missile flew just over 499km, or 310 miles, before the service lost contact with it, according to Army Futures Commandís top general.

‘Minor material deficiency’ in nuclear propulsion plant sidelines USS Nimitz

The aircraft carrier was one day into sea trials when the propulsion plant issue was discovered.

Veterans

Veteran exposed to toxic burn pit smoke dies of cancer after misdiagnosis lawsuit settlement

While serving overseas, Wesley Black said he frequently breathed in smoke from pits used to incinerate human and medical waste, plastic water bottles, ammunition, and chemicals on military bases.

Housing veterans living on the streets in LA could spark momentum nationwide, VA secretary says

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ focus on housing veterans living on the streets of Los Angeles will spark momentum to tackle veteran homelessness across the country, VA Secretary Denis McDonough said Nov. 9.