City of Palmdale honors, celebrates veterans

On Nov. 11, 2021, the City of Palmdale held at Veterans Day ceremony at Poncitlan Square. Veterans, members of the community and dignitaries gathered to honor all who severed in the military.

Among those who spoke were Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy, the First Vice Commander of American Legion Post #348 Carl Hernandez, and Kevin Sanders, Marine Veteran and 2021 Veteran of the Year. Dean Brown led the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem was sung by Alexandra Mooney, and the Highland High School Air Force Color Guard posted the colors.