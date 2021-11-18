City of Palmdale honors, celebrates veterans

Kevin Sanders, 2021 Veteran of the Year, a volunteer with Vets4Veterans, spoke on the importance of recognizing our veterans at the City of Palmdale Veterans Day ceremony at Poncitlan Square on Nov. 11, 2021. Sanders explained that when you see a veteran do not be afraid to thank them for their service. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
On Nov. 11, 2021, the City of Palmdale held at
Veterans Day ceremony at Poncitlan Square. Veterans, members of the community and dignitaries gathered to honor all who severed in the military.
Among those who spoke were Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy, the First Vice Commander of American Legion Post #348 Carl Hernandez, and Kevin Sanders, Marine Veteran and 2021 Veteran of the Year. Dean Brown led the Pledge of Allegiance and the
National Anthem was sung by Alexandra Mooney, and the Highland High School Air Force Color Guard posted the colors.
Members of the American Legion Riders Post 340 at the City of Palmdale Veterans Day ceremony at Poncitlan Square on Nov. 11, 2021. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
The Highland High School Air Force color guard presents the flags to the the crowd at the City of Palmdale Veterans Day ceremony at Poncitlan Square on Nov. 11, 2021. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
Dean Brown salutes the Highland High School Air Force color guard at the City of Palmdale Veterans Day ceremony at Poncitlan Square on Nov. 11, 2021. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
Community members salute the Highland High School Air Force color guard as the national anthem is sung by Alexandra Mooney at the City of Palmdale Veterans Day ceremony at Poncitlan Square on Nov. 11, 2021. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
Carl Hernandez, First Vice Commander of American Legion Post #348. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
Alexandra Mooney sings the National Anthem while Steve Hofbauer, Mayor of Palmdale, salutes at the City of Palmdale Veterans Day ceremony at Poncitlan Square on Nov. 11, 2021. (Photograph by Adrienne King)
Members of the American Legion Riders Post 340 at the City of Palmdale Veterans Day ceremony at Poncitlan Square on November 11, 2021. (Photograph by Adrienne King)