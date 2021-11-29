Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Kekolu Contracting LLC,* La Plata, Md., is awarded a maximum-value $125,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for design-bid-build mechanical and HVAC construction, repairs, and replacement projects at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Support Facility Indian Head, and Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., Indian Head, Md., and Dahlgren, Va., and is expected to be completed by November 2026. An initial task order (N4008022F4058) is awarded at $2,000 to meet the minimum guarantee for the contract. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with nine proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-22-D-0003).

MNDPI PACIFIC JV, Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $49,047,043 firm-fixed-price task order modification (N6274221F0302-P00007) under previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N62742-20-D-0004 for various structural and waterfront projects and other projects at locations under the cognizance of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific. Work will be performed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by April 2022. Fiscal 2021 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $49,047,043 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Noble Supply & Logistics,* Rockland, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 412-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Massachusetts with a Jan. 14, 2023, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-22-D-0004).

SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 352-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Illinois, with a Nov. 15, 2022, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-22-D-0003).

U.S. Army

HSGS-AMERESCO LLC, Summerville, S.C., was awarded a $7,941,707 firm-fixed-price contract to design and construct solar array photovoltaic systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Tooele, Utah, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 7, 2022. Fiscal 2021 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $7,941,707 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-22-C-0002).

*Small business