Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Marlborough, Mass., was awarded a $273,353,649 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed fee, and cost only modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-5501) to exercise options and add advanced radars detection laboratory generator support for Air and Missile Defense Radar; and Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar, integration and production support efforts. Work will be performed in Marlborough, Mass., (54 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (11 percent); Moorestown, N.J., (9 percent); Newport News, Va., (6 percent); Kauai, Hawaii (5 percent); Wallops Island, Va., (4 percent); Fair Lakes, Va., (4 percent); Bath, Maine (2 percent); Chesapeake, Va., (2 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (1 percent); San Diego, Calif., (1 percent); and Silver Spring, Md., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2022. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion funds (Navy) in the amount of $14,060,000 (28 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,987,933 (23 percent); fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,466,143 (17 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,872,198 (13 percent); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,465,420 (7 percent); fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,978,555 (6 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,195,424 (4 percent) and; fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $902,513 (2 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $2,978,555 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Machine Tools USA Inc.,* Mathews, Va., (N6893622D0008); Machine Tools Marketing Inc.,* Bixby, Okla., (N6893622D0009); and Pacific IC Source,* Yucaipa, Calif., (N6893622D0010), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $49,000,000, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. These contracts procure various machining and manufacturing equipment, machine tools, work holding devices and peripheral equipment for conventional, computer numerically controlled equipment and provide support, to include maintenance, repair, relocation, delivery, installation, and training associated with acquired machinery in support of earthquake recovery efforts for the Navy. Work will be performed at China Lake, Calif., and is expected to be completed in November 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside; four offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Marlborough, Mass., is awarded a $15,801,708 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-14-C-5315 for provisioned item spares for the Air and Missile Defense Radar program. Work will be performed in Marlborough, Mass., (59 percent); Cerritos, Calif., (18 percent); Sykesville, Md., (7 percent); Scottsdale, Ariz., (5 percent); Saginaw, Mich., (5 percent); Bergenfield, N.J., (3 percent); and Stafford, Conn., (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2023. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,430,086 (85 percent); and fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) in the amount of $2,371,622 (15 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $12,774,560 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2103 for engineering and technical design effort to support research and development concept formulation for current and future submarine platforms. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., (96.1 percent); Bremerton, Wash., (1.7 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (1.7 percent); and Newport, R.I., (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $137,500 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Aechelon Technology,* San Francisco, Calif., is awarded a $7,790,820 firm-fixed price order (N0042122F0539) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0042119G0007). This order provides for the production, delivery and integration of four P8 Advanced Airborne Sensor (AAS) next generation databases on to four AAS Weapons Tactic Trainers. Work will be performed in San Francisco, Calif., (99.3 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.7 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,790,820 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

A&A Services Baldwin & Shell JV, Sherwood, Ark., (FA446022D0004); SES Construction & Fuel Services LLC, Oak Ridge, Tenn., (FA446022D0007); Cypress Construction LLC, Little Rock, Ark., (FA446022D0005); HGL Construction Inc., Midwest City, Okla., (FA446022D0003); Flynco Inc., Little Rock, Ark., (FA446022D0002); Alessi-Keyes Construction Co., North Little Rock, Ark., (FA446022D0001); and Gideon Contracting LLC, doing business as Gideon USA, San Antonio, Texas (FA446022D0006), have been awarded a $150,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity task order multiple award construction contract for a broad range of maintenance, repair, alteration and/or new construction work on various real property facilities. Work will be performed in Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive small business set-aside acquisition and nine offers were received. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The 19th Contracting Squadron, Little Rock AFB, Ark., is the contracting activity.

New Mexico Texas Coaches LLC, Carlsbad, N.M., has been awarded a $44,662,523 fixed-priced, multi-year, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, bus services. The contract provides for all management, personnel, buses, fuel, equipment, supplies, tools, materials, supervision and other non-personal services necessary to perform all 502nd Logistics Readiness Squadron-directed bus transportation needs. The work will be performed not more than 150 miles one way from the Joint Base San Antonio dispatch location, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with three offers received. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The 502nd Contracting Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA3016-22-D-0008).

Advanced Strategic Insight Inc., McLean, Va., has been awarded a $7,794,814 firm-fixed-price contract to provide multi-domain subject matter expertise support to the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., and other locations as required per mission requirements, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2022. This award is the result of fair and open competition. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $320,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8612?22?C?5015).

Defense Information Systems Agency

AT&T Corp., Oakton, Va., was awarded a competitive, firm-fixed-price, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Commercial Ethernet Gateway Region 7 to provide mission partner access via ethernet connections to the Department of Defense Information Network, and to enable the replacement of legacy, time division multiplexing-based circuits. The total amount of all orders placed against the contract shall not exceed $46,914,000. The guaranteed minimum amount is $500 and will be funded by fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds. Primary performance will be at the contractorís facility. Proposals were solicited via beta.sam.gov and four proposals were received. The period of performance, which consists of a six-year base period and two two-year option periods, is Dec. 8, 2021 ñ Dec. 7, 2031. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity (HC1013-21-D-0007).

U.S. Army

Digitalglobe Inc., Westminster, Colo., was awarded a $40,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the purchase of digital surface model terrain data for One World Terrain. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $1,100,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-22-A-0001).



Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $23,865,731 modification (P00007) to contract W31P4Q-21-C-0042 for Precision Strike Missile engineering and manufacturing development, and Early Operational Capability Lot 1 currently in Milestone B. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 28, 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $23,865,731 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Advanced Technology Systems Company Inc.,* McLean, Va., was awarded a $12,524,884 firm-fixed-price contract for tactical surveillance systems, mobile border surveillance vehicles, command and control operations rooms, relay towers, spare parts and various support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in McLean, Va., with an estimated completion date of April 28, 2023. Fiscal 2022 Foreign Military Sales Credit (Georgia) funds in the amount of $12,524,884 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W91CRB-22-C-5009).

Defense Logistics Agency

M&M Manufacturing LLC,** Lajas, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $9,969,600 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for improved hot weather combat uniform female coats and trousers. This was a competitive acquisition with 12 responses received. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Location of performance is Puerto Rico, with a Nov. 30, 2022, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-22-D-1517).

Guardian Manufacturing LLC, Willard, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $9,315,618 modification (P00005) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-1416) with one one-year option period for butyl chemical protective gloves and toxicological agent protective gloves. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Ohio, with a Dec. 3, 2022, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Air Force and Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

U.S. Transportation Command

Cooper/Ports America LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a modification (P00015) on contract HTC711-15-D-R037 in the amount of $8,355,546. This modification provides stevedoring and related terminal services at the ports of Beaumont, Corpus Christi, and Port Arthur, Texas. The period of performance is from Jan. 3, 2022, to April 2, 2022. Fiscal 2022 transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $95,066,638 to $103,422,184. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Woman-owned small business in historically underutilized business zones