MQ-25 Onload: The future is here

Navy photograph by PO3 Noah J. Eidson

Sailors and Boeing team members prepare to move a Boeing unmanned MQ-25 aircraft into the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). The MQ-25 will be the worlds’ first operational, carrier-based unmanned aircraft and is integral to the future carrier air wing. It will provide an aerial refueling capability that extends the range, operational capability and lethality of the CVW and carrier strike group. GHWB provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.