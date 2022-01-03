Headline — January 3

News

US military focusing on ISIS cell behind the attack at Kabul airport

Four months after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed scores of people, including 13 American service members, outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, the U.S., and foreign intelligence officials have pieced together a profile of the assailant.

Biden tells Ukraine that US will ‘respond decisively’ if Russia further invades

U.S. President Joe Biden on Jan. 2 told Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the United States and its allies will “respond decisively” if Russia further invades Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

Business

The latest in lasers: How the DOD is using directed energy | MilTech

The Pentagon has long sought to harness the power of lasers (technically “directed energy”) for advantages on the battlefield. Here’s what’s next.

Turkey opens bidding for three new frigates

Turkey’s procurement agency has invited bids for the construction of three I-class frigates under its national corvette program, dubbed MILGEM.

China transfers secondhand submarine to Myanmar

China has transferred a former People’s Liberation Army Navy diesel-electric attack submarine to Myanmar, marking the first transfer of such equipment between the two countries.

Defense

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has coronavirus, symptoms ‘mild’

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 2.

Pentagon has streamlined the process for sending National Guard troops into DC

The change should make it less complicated to request D.C. National Guard activation.

Congress gives Missile Defense Agency authority to research and develop laser tech for missile defense

Congress is giving the Missile Defense Agency the authority to research and develop laser technology to use in ballistic and hypersonic missile defense applications, according to the recently passed fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.

Marines need the F-35, but its future is complicated

The sophisticated jet has its uses, but the Corps is struggling with pilots and funding.

Veterans

COVID-19 cases within VA hit new pandemic highs

Active coronavirus cases within the Department of Veterans Affairs hit new pandemic highs this week, with no indication that the problem will abate heading into 2022.

They jumped into Normandy or ran into enemy fire. Here are the heroes and leaders we lost in 2021

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell and two-time Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld were among the thousands of men and women, including Medal of Honor recipients and World War II veterans, who served the United States and died in 2021.

Military suicides are increasing. Theater of War is offering more than just a show of sympathy

A 2021 study by Brown University’s Cost of War Project reported that suicides by active-duty personnel and veterans “are reaching new peaks.”

“I just want them to have a happy life”: How the Gary Sinise Foundation is helping wounded vets

Staff Sgt. Jason Ross lost his legs in Afghanistan but is maintaining his quality of life in part with a house built just for him in this AARP segment.