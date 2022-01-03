L3Harris to streamline business segments

MELBOURNE, Fla. — L3Harris Technologies started the New Year by announcing a new alignment and organization of core businesses.

Announced Jan.3, 2022, the move will see the company move from four to three focused segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, and Communication Systems.

In 2019, L3Harris began a portfolio shaping process with an emphasis on high-growth, technology-differentiated businesses. The positive results of that work enabled the new, streamlined structure.

“Our customers and partners know L3Harris brings to bear cutting-edge capabilities to tackle some of our most complex national security problems,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, vice chair and CEO of L3Harris. “Our business segments will continue to lead market innovation in their focus areas, fueling advanced solutions for the toughest operational challenges.”

In 30 short months, L3Harris established itself as a trusted prime defense contractor for top-tier U.S. and international missions. With a focus on efficient and disruptive capability development for urgent needs — including responsive space solutions, autonomous operations, and resilient communications — the company is well-positioned to challenge antiquated defense acquisition and program management timelines.

“Our intent remains clear: Be the trusted disruptor for the U.S., allied, and partner national security endeavors,” Kubasik said. “This lean approach will deliver resilient, innovative, end-to-end solutions that propel timely mission success for our customers.”

L3Harris Technologies provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea, and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.