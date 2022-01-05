Headlines — January 5

News

North Korea fires ballistic missile, in 1st test in 2 months

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Jan. 5, the U.S. military said, its first weapons launch in about two months and a signal it isnít interested in rejoining denuclearization talks anytime soon and would rather focus on boosting its weapons arsenal.

US military coalition in Syria takes out rocket launch sites

The U.S. led-coalition in Syria struck several launch sites for short-range rockets believed to be intended for attacks on an installation used by U.S. troops in eastern Syria, officials said Jan. 4.

Second drone strike in two days attempted on US- led coalition in Iraq: report

A second attack against U.S.-led coalition troops in Iraq involving two fixed-wing drones rigged with explosives was foiled Jan. 4, according to Reuters.

NATO to hold foreign ministers meeting over Ukraine

The extraordinary meeting of the alliance members on Jan. 7 will kick off a week of intense diplomacy over the military buildup on Ukraineís borders and initiatives to ease the tension between the Cold War foes.

Business

Israel inks $3 billion deal for KC-46 tankers, CH-53 helos

Israel’s Defense Ministry has agreed to purchase two Boeing KC-46A tankers and 12 Lockheed Martin CH-53K helicopters in a long-expected deal.

Kristin Robertson to lead Raytheon’s space efforts

Raytheon Intelligence & Space has tapped Kristin Robertson to lead its space and command and control business.

Low-cost warfare: US military battles with ‘Costco drones’

For all the hype about hypersonic missiles, small, cheap drones are one of the most significant threats to American forces.

Defense

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

The injunction is a new challenge to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s decision to make vaccinations mandatory for all members of the military.

He is not your Commander-in-Chief:’ Texas governor promises Guardsmen he’ll fight Biden over vaccine mandate

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is digging in against COVID-19 vaccinations and related mandates, telling National Guardsmen in his state they can ignore Pentagon inoculation rules and will not face any retribution for not getting coronavirus vaccines.

Austin to testify on Afghanistan next week

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to testify in Congress next week on the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, but the hearing is set to happen out of public view.

Navy’s unmanned minesweeper clears underwater shock trials

“This brings us one step closer to delivering the [Mine Countermeasure] mission package to the fleet,” a Navy official said.