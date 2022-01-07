Headlines — January 7

News

Iraqi and Syrian bases holding US troops attacked, but no American forces were killed

Military bases in Iraq and Syria that hold American troops were attacked Wednesday, though no U.S. forces were killed in the strikes, according to Iraqi officials and the U.S.-led coalition.

US, Germany say Russia poses ‘urgent’ challenge to stability

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock sought to present a unified front on Russia after a meeting in Washington.

Taiwan air force stages drill to intercept Chinese planes amid tensions

Taiwan air force jets screamed into the sky on Jan. 5 in a drill simulating a war scenario, showing its combat readiness amid heightened military tensions with China, which claims the island as its own.

Business

Eying military gains, France goes big on national quantum technology

France is diving into the quantum realm with a new multi-sector, cutting-edge computing platform, and by investing billions of euros over several years to support research-and-development efforts in the emerging technology field.

Pakistan confirms Chinese ‘Firebird’ fighter acquisition

Pakistan has officially confirmed its long-speculated acquisition of the Chinese J-10C “Firebird” fighter, which is slated to arrive in time to take part in the March 23 Pakistan Day parade.

Lockheed Martin beat its F-35 delivery goal for 2021

The company delivered three more F-35s than it expected to in 2021, Lockheed announced.

Defense

Thousands of US troops defy COVID-19 vaccine order

Their defiance of a military order is a striking illustration of how deeply politicized the pandemic has become in the United States.

Can the Air Force find a smarter way to deploy?

Air Force deployments could soon begin to look a little different as the service transitions to a new schedule for training and dispatching forces around the world.

Space Force wants to help fund technologies to recycle, reuse or remove space debris

Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David Thompson in a video released Jan. 5 called on the private sector to help clean up space junk.

DARPA wants to revolutionize military training with augmented reality

AMIGOS, a new DARPA-funded program, aims to use AI and augmented reality to build real-time training manuals.

Veterans

Copays for veterans’ mental health care would be waived under new rule

Veterans Affairs officials want to drop copay expenses for veterans facing mental health challenges as a way to encourage more individuals to seek help when facing suicidal thoughts.

Oldest US World War II veteran dies at 112 in New Orleans

His daughter plans to bury him wearing his new, replacement Army uniform, as he requested.

Another 16 million veterans can get Home Depot’s new military discount year-round

If you’re seeking the 10 percent military discount at The Home Depot, be prepared for a new policy.