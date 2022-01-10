Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

BAE Systems, York, Penn., was awarded a $97,280,236 modification (P00098) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0001 for the production and delivery of M109A7 and M992A3 vehicles. Work will be performed in York, Penn., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $97,280,236 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

HDR Engineering Inc., Colorado Springs, Colo., (W912DY-18-D-00038 P00006); HB&A Onyx Small Business JV, Colorado Springs, Colo., (W912DY-18-D-0005 P00006); Jacobs Government Services Co., Fort Worth, Texas (W912DY-18-D-0006 P00006); Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, Calif., (W912DY-18-D-0007 P00008); Pond-Woolpert LLC, Dayton, Ohio (W912DY-18-D-0008 P00007); and Urban Collaborative LLC Master Planning, Eugene, Ore., (W912DY-18-D-0009 P00007), will compete for each order of the $40,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for master planning, and area development planning services. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2023. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Science Applications International Corp., Fairfield, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $95,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 371-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Virginia; West Virginia; Maryland; Washington, D.C.; and New Jersey, with a Jan. 14, 2023, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-22-D-0008).†

San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind,* San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded an $8,543,850 modification (P00001) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-B101) with two one-year option periods for flame retardant environmental ensemble/enhanced weather outer layer trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Texas, with a Jan. 12, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

U.S. Air Force

Peraton Inc., Herndon, Va., has been awarded an $18,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for sustaining engineering services support for the B-1B Reprogrammable Electronic Warfare Systems test and B-52 Bomber Electronic Attack Systems test facilities and special test equipment. Work will be performed in Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 10, 2027. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,158,666 are being obligated at the time of award. This is a sole-source acquisition. Air Force Test Center, Eglin AFB, Fla., is the contracting activity (A2486-22-D-0001).

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., has been awarded a $14,582,450 task order (FA8689-22-F-2800) to previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract FA8689-20-D-2020 for the France Block 30 Mobile Ground Control Station procurement. Work will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 3, 2023. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales to France. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $14,582,450 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Avix-BGI JV, LLC, Yorktown, Va., has been awarded a $13,660,349 firm-fixed-price modification (P00012) to previously awarded contract FA4890-19-C-0004 for the EC-130H/A-10C aircrew training and courseware development contract. The contract modification exercises Option Year Three. Work will be performed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., and Moody AFB, Ga., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,660,349 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $58,252,334. Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management & Integration Center, Langley AFB, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Mandatory source