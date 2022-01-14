Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Durham, N.C., was awarded a $945,107,496 modification (P00001) to contract W58P05-22-C-0002 to procure an additional 340,048 doses of Sotrovimab therapeutic treatment, with an option to procure an additional 715,680 doses by June 30, 2022. Work will be performed in Durham, N.C., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 Defense Production Act Purchases funds in the amount of $945,107,496 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $60,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 181-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Japan, Okinawa, Singapore, Diego Garcia and Illinois, with a July 15, 2022, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-22-D-0009).

Michelin North America Inc., Greenville, S.C., (SPE7LX-22-D-0059, $39,462,788); and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Akron, Ohio (SPE7LX-22-D-0058, $28,611,589), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, requirements contract under solicitation SPE7LX-21-R- 0036 for aircraft tires. These were competitive acquisitions with two responses received. These are three-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, with a Jan. 11, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio.

Puerto Rico Apparel Manufacturing Corp.,** Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $12,981,967 modification (P00040) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-19-D-1127) with four one-year option periods for various types of coats and trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Puerto Rico, with a Jan. 15, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

AeroControlex, Painesville, Ohio, has been awarded an estimated $12,168,585 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F-16 dual action canopy actuators. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Ohio, with a Jan. 11, 2027, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Ogden, Utah (SPRHA4-22-D-0001).

U.S. Navy

University of California San Diego, San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $20,340,276 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the effort titled ìMarine Robotics Testbed.î This contract provides for the continued development of state-of-the-art improvements and evaluations of unmanned systems and in situ ocean sampling systems. This line of effort will continue to improve oceanographic sampling techniques and methods. Planned experiments will collect data to define best practices for practical applications of sciences. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (87 percent); and Woods Hole, Mass., (13 percent). Work is expected to be completed by Jan. 11, 2027. The maximum dollar value, including a 60-month base period with no option periods, is $20,340,276. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,000,000 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under Office of Naval Research long range broad agency announcement (BAA) (N00014-21-S-B001), dated Oct. 8, 2020. Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-22-C-2006).

*Small business

**Economically disadvantaged woman-owned small business in historically underutilized business zones