Headlines — January 14

News

House lawmaker calls for legislation to allow a faster US military response should China invade Taiwan

The vice chairwoman of the House Armed Services Committee on Jan. 12 said new legislation is needed to allow the U.S. to respond faster should China invade Taiwan.

No Ukraine breakthrough, but NATO and Russia eye more talks

The decisions came at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council, the first of its kind in over two years.

Business

Lithuania accelerates rocket artillery buy amid Russian military buildup

The Lithuanian government has decided to accelerate its planned purchase of a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) amid Russia’s military buildup on its border with Ukraine.

Boeing pledges expanded German industry involvement if the nation buys the F-18

The timing of Boeing’s statement is noteworthy because it follows the news that German government leaders are reopening a series of examinations into the optimal post-Tornado fleet.

Ellen Lord joins GEOST board of directors

Former Pentagon acquisition chief Ellen Lord has joined the board of GEOST, an electro-optical/infrared sensor company based in Tucson, Ariz.

Thailand approves $414m budget for fighter jets upgrade

Thailand’s cabinet has backed a plan to buy four fighter jets starting in the next fiscal year, an air force spokesman said on Jan. 12, with a budget of 13.8 billion baht ($413.67 million) set aside for the procurement.

Defense

US Navy official says service is going ‘head to head with our adversaries’ all over the world

The U.S. Navy is coming in close contact with adversaries during operations all over the world, according to Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, commander of naval surface forces.

Air Force recruiting is in the toilet and senior leaders are sounding the alarm

Between the COVID-19 pandemic, a low number of eligible recruits and a low unemployment rate, the Air Force recruiting service will have a tough time hitting its goals for fiscal year 2022, Maj. Gen. Edward Thomas Jr. said in a memo leaked to social media on Jan. 10.

Stopgap spending bills undermine the military, Pentagon officials and trade groups warn

Extended budget gridlock would sabotage the U.S. military’s efforts to compete with China, stall new weapons like hypersonic missiles and block $3 billion for defunct Afghan forces from being moved to new priorities, Pentagon officials testified Jan. 12.

Cancelled bonuses, PCS moves among fallout from delayed budget, service chiefs warn

Kicking the budget can down the road could have serious consequences on personnel, leaders said.



US Navy may put autonomous tech on crewed ships to prevent collisions

It’s the same technology already being used on uncrewed vessels.

Space Force on track to absorb Space Development Agency this fall

The reorganization is moving forward as SDA ramps up the procurement of satellites for its low Earth orbit constellation.

Veterans

VA won’t mail out COVID kits but veterans can get free tests at clinics

Federal officials are expected to distribute 500 million coronavirus test kits in coming weeks.

Young and dying: Veterans are getting brain cancer and struggling to get benefits

The mesh cap that Noah Feehan wore nearly all day, every day, contained 18 terminals that delivered electrical pulses to his brain and the deadly tumor growing inside it.

Veterans can now identify as transgender, nonbinary on their VA medical records

Veterans who identify as transgender or nonbinary are now able to indicate their preference in their official medical records with the Department of Veterans Affairs.