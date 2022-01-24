Headline — January 24

News

US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount

The move came amid rising tensions about Russia’s military buildup on the Ukraine border.

NATO sends ships, jets east, Ireland rejects Russia drills over Ukraine threat

NATO said Jan. 24 that it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, as Ireland warned that new Russian war games off its coast are not welcome given tensions over whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Ukraine.

US carriers train in South China Sea as Taiwan reports further Chinese incursion

Two U.S. aircraft carrier groups have entered the disputed South China Sea for training, the Department of Defense said on Jan. 24 as Taiwan reported a new Chinese air force incursion at the top of the waterway including a fearsome new electronic warfare jet.

Taliban, Western officials meet in Oslo to discuss Afghanistan

The closed-door discussions with representatives of the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, the European Union, and Norway are being held on Jan. 24 at the Soria Moria Hotel, on a snowy hilltop outside Oslo.

Business

Defense industry frets as funding talks crawl

Despite repeated warnings from uniformed Pentagon leaders and lawmakers of both parties that a full-year continuing resolution will hurt national security, some defense industry advocates are still worried about an impasse.

US hits Chinese defense companies with sanctions

The penalties apply to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. First Academy; China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. Fourth Academy; and Poly Technologies Inc. and their subsidiaries.

Defense

Army, Air Force try brain stimulation devices to improve troop brain function

Throw away those caffeine pills and that DFAC coffee — better brain stimulation may be on the way.

It cost millions to recruit, train new troops being booted for vaccine refusal

Hundreds of trainees shipped to basic training unvaccinated and continue to refuse, flagging them for discharge.

Pentagon surging another 100 military medical troops to coronavirus-stricken hospitals across US

Some 220 military medical troops are set to deploy in the coming days to hospitals in eight states to aid staffs overburdened by the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the United States, military officials announced Jan. 21.

Air Force’s first hypersonic missile could still start production this year

The Air Force still doesn’t know what caused a December launch of the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon to fail, but it still has time to wrap up flight tests by the end of fiscal 2022, Brig. Gen. Heath Collins said.

Veterans

No VA workers have been fired over vaccine mandate, with less than 1% failing to meet deadline

About 3,000 of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ 380,000 employees have failed to report their vaccine status, as the VA requires, and face disciplinary action, which could include being fired.