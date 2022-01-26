Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles will feature Air Force Heritage Flight flyover

Marking this year’s 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force, Super Bowl LVI will feature five aircraft representing the service’s history.

During the National Anthem at the Feb. 13 game, the Air Force will conduct a first-of-its-kind flyover of the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Air Force Heritage Flight represents the service’s ability to innovate, accelerate and thrive since its evolution from the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1947.

The Heritage Flight flyover will feature:

P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation, Chino, Calif.

A-10 Thunderbolt from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

F-16 Fighting Falcon from Shaw AFB, S.C.

F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.

F-35 Lightning from Hill AFB, Utah

There will be a live pre-game stream from the formation while they get into position in the sky and will include special interviews and segments. Viewers can tune in to the Air Force Facebook page at 6 p.m., EST, for the broadcast.

The U.S. Air Force performs close to 1,000 flyovers a year, which serve as a way to showcase the capabilities of its aircraft while also inspiring patriotism and future generations of aviation enthusiasts. These flyovers are done at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as time-over-target training for Air Force pilots, aircrew, and ground control teams.