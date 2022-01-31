Headlines — January 31

News

Russia, US, Ukraine to square off at UN Security Council

The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to meet on Jan. 31 for the first time on Russia’s troop buildup and threatening actions against Ukraine at the request of the United States, and all key players are expected to square off in public over the possibility of a Russian invasion and its global impact.

US Navy and NATO presence in the Black Sea has fallen since Russia took part of Ukraine, figures show

A Stars and Stripes analysis of the data revealed that despite NATO rhetoric about a stepped-up presence in the Black Sea, the trend has gone in the opposite direction.

N Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking US bases in Guam

North Korea confirmed Jan. 31 it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North’s most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans steps to show its commitment to its Asian allies.

Business

Shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls taps Kastner as next chief executive

The board of directors of Huntington Ingalls Industries on Jan. 27 elected Chris Kastner, the company’s current chief operating officer, to be its next president and chief executive officer.

Philippines signs deal for BrahMos supersonic anti-ship missile

The Philippines has signed a contract with an Indian company for shore-based medium-range supersonic anti-ship missiles, enhancing the U.S. allyís ability to target adversarial ships from land.

Defense

Navy says the leaked images of the F-35 crash into the South China Sea are real

A video and photos of an F-35C Joint Strike Fighter that suffered a ìlanding mishapî Jan. 24 aboard the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson and then fell into the South China Sea show the jet just before and after its impact with the flight deck.

Pentagon’s new space acquisition arm to take shape in 2022

The Space Force colonel headed to the Pentagon to lead in space architecture, science, and technology will take up a new role in a new office under a yet-to-be-confirmed new assistant secretary.

Pentagon Report: Air Force should work with Army, Navy on hypersonic best practices

The Air Force should work closely with the Army, Navy, and Defense Department to identify best practices and share data as it looks to get its hypersonic missile program back on track, according to the recommendations of a new Pentagon report released Jan. 27.

US Navy adopts new strategy prioritizing ‘the building blocks’ of unmanned tech

The U.S. Navy is unlikely to pursue a formal program for unmanned surface vessels in the next five years, instead focusing on the enabling technologies first, several leaders said this month.

Space Force’s troubled space-tracking system is officially shut down

Col. Rhet Turnbull: ‘Unfortunately, like so many DOD software programs, JMS failed to deliver after 10 years and a lot of money.’

Veterans

Free at-home COVID tests for veterans? Lawmakers want VA to make that a thing.

The VA currently provides free coronavirus tests for veterans but not any at-home self-testing kits.

Two Army vets awarded $110 million in 3M earplug lawsuit

Two Army veterans won a combined $110 million in the latest decision from a series of lawsuits alleging 3M sold the military faulty earplugs that caused hearing loss.