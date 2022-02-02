Headlines — January 2

News

Ukrainians building up resistance in case Russia attacks

If Russia invades, some of Kharkiv’s 1 million plus people say they stand ready to abandon their civilian lives and wage a guerrilla campaign against one of the world’s greatest military powers.

US and allies have ignored Russia’s security demands, Putin says

In his first comments on the standoff with the West over Ukraine in more than a month, Putin said the Kremlin is still studying the U.S. and NATO’s response.

Libya deserves more US military attention to keep Russian ambitions at bay, report argues

The study, released this week, examined Russiaís efforts to raise its military and economic profile across Africa.

US asks UN to meet on North Korea’s long-range missile test

North Korea confirmed on Jan. 31 it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam.

Business

Egypt inks $1.7 billion deal for K9 howitzers from South Korea

Hanwha Defense has signed the largest deal to export its K9 self-propelled howitzers and other support vehicles to Egypt, South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration announced Feb. 1.

Why did Egypt choose to buy South Korea’s K9 howitzer?

Egypt expressed interest in updating its artillery systems in 2009, but efforts were postponed for nearly a decade as the country underwent a revolt — part of what was dubbed the Arab Spring, a wave of pro-democratic protests, revolutions, and civil wars in the region that began in 2011.

Lockheed names new chief financial officer

Defense giant Lockheed Martin on Feb. 1 named Jesus ìJayî Malave as its new chief financial officer, with immediate effect.

Defense

Military pilots’ DNA may hold key to what’s causing their prostate cancers

Radars, magnetrons, and other toxic exposures may leave unique signatures on aviatorsí cells, giving researchers the first evidence of cause.

US Army to present strategy for modernizing organic industrial base

The U.S. Army’s strategy to modernize the organic industrial base is complete, and now the service’s materiel commander will brief it to Army leadership over the next month, followed by a trip to Capitol Hill to lay out the plans with lawmakers in detail.

Can the Navy recover the F-35 that crashed into the South China Sea?

While the F-35 will likely never be able to fly again, the salvage operation will aim to secure the plane from prying eyes.

Veterans

Gold Star Families Day would be celebrated each September under the new proposal

The last Monday in September would be set aside to recognize and honor those families’ sacrifices.

Vets must now verify school enrollment monthly or lose housing stipends

Students will receive a text or email once a month to remind them to take action so they do not miss out on the payouts.

New burn pit bill promises immediate help for vets, but some call ‘BS’

The new Senate proposal is at odds with a more ambitious House plan to address toxic exposure injuries.