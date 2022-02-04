Headlines — January 4

News

US commandos launch ‘successful’ raid in Syria, civilians also reported dead

U.S. special operations forces carried out what the Pentagon said was a large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria early Feb. 3. First responders at the scene reported 13 people had been killed, including six children and four women.

Leaked text suggests possible US-Russia missile arrangement over Ukraine

The United States could be willing to enter into an agreement with Russia to ease tensions over missile deployments in Europe if Moscow steps back from the brink in Ukraine, according to a leaked document published in a Spanish newspaper on Feb. 2.

Trump son, allies sued by retired Army officer who was witness in first impeachment case

A retired Army lieutenant colonel who was a pivotal witness in the first impeachment case against Donald Trump has sued the oldest son of the former president and other Trump allies, accusing them of participating in an “intentional, concerted campaign of unlawful intimidation and harassment” over his decision to testify.

Business

Why the FTC’s lawsuit could chill the market for defense deals

The federal government’s move to block Lockheed Martin’s planned $4.4 billion purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne could have a chilling effect on future mergers and acquisitions among large defense firms, according to experts.

Data and rockets: US military eyes new tech to supply far-flung forces

If a war against a major adversary breaks out, it’s going to require the military to resupply troops at a pace it hasn’t seen in a long time, Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, head of U.S. Transportation Command, said on Feb. 2.

France hopes to seal Romania $1.2 bln euro warship deal quickly

France hopes a deal to sell four warships to Romania for 1.2 billion euros ($1.35 billion) will be concluded soon, as the two sides look to ensure security in the Black Sea, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Feb. 3.

Ukraine to sign deal during Erdogan visit on building drones, Kyiv says

Ukraine and Turkey will sign a framework agreement on manufacturing Turkish drones in Ukraine, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told a briefing ahead of a visit by President Tayyip Erdogan on Feb. 3.

Defense

Army begins discharges for COVID vaccine-refusing soldiers

The Army is ‘immediately’ beginning involuntary discharges for active duty troops who have refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the service announced Feb. 2.

Budget uncertainty ‘throttles’ MDA’s development of a hypersonic missile interceptor

The Missile Defense Agency’s plan to field an interceptor against incoming hypersonic weapons has hit a funding snag, the agency’s director said Feb. 2.

US Army vows to tackle Infantry Squad Vehicle problems ahead of production decision

The Pentagon’s chief weapons tester slammed the Army’s new Infantry Squad Vehicle in the office’s annual report for the troop carrier’s vulnerability and for being an uncomfortable ride, as the service works to fix issues with the vehicles that cropped up in initial operational testing ahead of a full-rate production decision.

Marines deploy more rockets to Asia with new HIMARS battery

The Corps confirmed that in 2021 it added two HIMARS batteries to the active duty force.

Veterans

$400M VA program to help COVID-unemployed vets has produced few new jobs

VA’s rapid retraining program has helped just a small fraction of the veterans that officials expected.

WWII ‘Ghost Army’ members to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal

The Ghost Army refers to two units that used tactics to draw enemy forces in Europe away from American units, saving an estimated 30,000 lives.

Sen. Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors

Former Army captain and U.S. senator Bob Dole was laid to rest Feb. 2 in Arlington National Cemetery in a ceremony that reflected his honorary promotion to colonel in 2019.