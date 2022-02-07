Headlines — February 7

News

US troops begin to arrive in Poland amid Ukraine tension

The airborne infantry troops landed Feb. 6 in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine on President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

No gunfire injuries followed bombing that killed 13 troops in Afghanistan

Autopsies found injuries from ball bearings were the cause of death for each U.S. service member killed in the attack.

Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions

The flight followed several similar patrols over Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north.

Business

Turkey and Ukraine to coproduce TB2 drones

NATO member Turkey and its Black Sea ally Ukraine have agreed to coproduce an increasingly popular Turkish-made drone at a production site in Ukraine.

Pentagon’s main cybersecurity initiative for defense contractors switches hands

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks directed the realignment of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification from the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment to the CIO on Feb. 2.

L3Harris to lead integration of new space domain awareness system

The U.S. Space Force is getting closer to replacing its aging space command-and-control system.

Defense

Judge temporarily bars military from punishing two officers over vaccine refusal

The military must temporarily halt punishment against two officers who refused to take the COVID vaccine, a federal judge in Florida has ruled.

Navy looks to 3D printing for submarine parts to ease burden on strained industrial base

Among the top risks to the critical Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program is fragility in key parts of the industrial base. Additive manufacturing, better known as 3D printing, could fix that.

Several of the Missile Defense Agency’s cost estimates are inaccurate, says watchdog

GAO continues to find that estimates are not accurate as the agency ìcontinues to omitî military servicesí operations and sustainment costs from the estimate across the life cycle of programs, the report said.

Veterans

Half a million veterans re-entered the workforce in January

The unemployment rate rose, but largely because many more veterans were seeking work last month.