Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $315,806,063 fixed-price incentive (firm target), cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost-plus-fixed-fee, undefinitized modification (P00015) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0032). This modification adds scope for the procurement, delivery, installation, and configuration of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter support equipment and non-aircraft spares. Additionally, this modification provides for site activations and integrated contractor support for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (80 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2027. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $44,226,673; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,668,017; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $100,375,581; FMS customer funds in the amount of $10,334,286; and non-U.S. DOD partner funds in the amount of $2,217,513 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Dustoff Burke JV Inc.,* St. Augustine, Fla., (N69450-22-D-0018); ESA South International,* Cantonment, Fla., (N69450-22-D-0019); KMK Construction Inc.,* Jacksonville, Fla., (N69450-22-D-0020); Ribeiro/GCB JV,* Pensacola, Fla., (N69450-22-D-0021); and U-SMC DeMaria, JV,* Jacksonville, Fla., (N69450-22-D-0022), are awarded a combined $99,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award construction contract for design-build and design-bid-build construction projects within the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay area of operations. Construction will primarily consist of general building type projects (new construction, renovation, alteration, demolition, and repair work) including but not limited to: aviation and aircraft facilities, marine facilities, industrial, aircraft hangar, aircraft traffic control, administrative, training, dormitory, water-front and community support facilities. The initial seed project to upgrade heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and fire protection and interior renovation of Building 5063 will be awarded to KMK Construction Inc., in the amount of $2,617,483. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,617,483 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The remaining four awardees will each be awarded $1,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); and operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds. The maximum dollar value for the full five-year ordering period for all five contracts combined is $99,000,000. Work will be performed in Kings Bay, Georgia. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months and is expected to be completed by February 2027. This contract was competitively competed via the sam.gov Opportunities website with 13 proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

The Canadian Commercial Corp., Ottawa, Canada, is awarded a $19,488,744 firm-fixed-price job order under basic ordering agreement N0016419GJQ58 for eight MX-25D Systems, 16 auxiliary control panels, and 16 laser control panels. Work will be performed in Waterdown, Ontario, and is expected to be completed by February 2023. Fiscal 2022 defense procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,083,021 (62 percent); and fiscal 2021 defense procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,405,723 (38 percent) will be obligated at the time of job order award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirement). Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N0016422FJ133).

Defense Logistics Agency

First Nation Group LLC,* Niceville, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $225,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for ventilator systems, patient monitoring systems, telemetry systems and sensors and adaptors with their accessories. This was a competitive acquisition with 54 responses received. This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period. Location of performance is Florida, with a Feb. 9, 2027, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn. (SPE2D1-22-D-0007).

U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Okla., has been awarded a $99,830,000 indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract for engineering support services. This contract provides for engineering services and support for recurring and non-recurring requirements relating to the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Okla., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 9, 2028. This contract involves 40 percent Foreign Military Sales to NATO, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, and France, and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $455,782 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8102-22-D-0003).

U.S. Army

Area-I,* Kennesaw, Ga., was awarded a $15,000,000 modification (P00005) to contract W911W6-17-D-0004 for design, analysis, simulation, fabrication, integration, and ground and flight testing of an expendable, air-launched unmanned aircraft system. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 22, 2023. U.S Army contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

*Small business