NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei peers at the Earth below from inside the seven-windowed cupola, the International Space Station’s window to the world. Just outside the cupola is the Soyuz MS-19 crew ship docked to the Rassvet module. Vande Hei is slated to become the U.S. record holder for most time spent in space. He arrived on station on April 9, 2021, and is scheduled to depart on March 30, 2022.