Contracts Briefs

Defense Logistics Agency

PROAIM Americas LLC,* Ellisville, Mo., has been awarded a maximum $420,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog. This was a competitive acquisition with 169 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Missouri, with a Feb. 14, 2027, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DH-22-D-0005).

Samyak Solutions Inc.,** Centreville, Va., has been awarded a maximum $45,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE2DE-17-R-0001 for laboratory equipment for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog. This was a competitive acquisition with 33 offers received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with a Feb. 14, 2027, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-22-D-0010).

U.S. Navy

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $372,040,552 fixed-price incentive (firm-target) modification (P00007) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0047). This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of four low-rate initial production, Lot 6, CH-53K Heavy Lift aircraft, as well as associated aircraft programmatic and logistical support for the government of Israel. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., (37.57 percent); Wichita, Kansas (9.56 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (5.60 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (4.36 percent); Bridgeport, W.Va., (3.11 percent); Redmond, Wash., (1.99 percent); Kent, Wash., (1.67 percent); Quebec, Canada (1.63 percent); Cudahy, Wisc., (1.42 percent); Rochester, United Kingdom (1.29 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Fla., (1.19 percent); Rome, N.Y., (1.12 percent); Saint Marcel, France (1.04 percent); Jupiter, Fla., (1.03 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (26.36 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (1.06 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2025. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $372,040,552 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Alion Science and Technology Corp., Norfolk, Va., (N6893622D0019); Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Md., (N6893622D00020); Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., (N6893622D00021); SAAB Inc., East Syracuse, N.Y., (N6893622D0022); and Scientific Research Corp., Atlanta, Ga., (N6893622D0023), are awarded a maximum ceiling $249,961,209 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. These provide for research, development, upgrades, sustainment, engineering, integration, testing, and cybersecurity to tactical and electronic warfare threat systems and peripheral instrumentation, including threat simulators, radars, and training instrumentation capable of operating in network-centric warfare and battlespace environments, in support of pre-deployment aircrew training and weapons and countermeasures development to improve aircrew lethality and survivability. Companies have an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., Germantown, Md., Reston, Va., East Syracuse, N.Y., and Atlanta, Ga., (90 percent); and various location within the continental U.S. (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; five offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va., is awarded a $59,457,395 cost-plus-incentive fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-5218) for delivery of Technical Insertion-22 (TI-22) shore sites systems, exercise options, and incrementally fund existing contract line items for engineering labor, travel, material, and other direct costs to support AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 development, integration, manufacture, production, and testing. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (60 percent); Lemont Furnace, Penn., (33 percent); Syracuse, N.Y., (4 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (2 percent); and Hauppauge, N.Y., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,686,282 (33 percent); fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,663,820 (32 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,058,787 (19 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,633,306 (6 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,460,217 (5 percent); fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,085,404 (4 percent); and fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $88,300 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $1,085,404 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Owego, N.Y., is awarded a $12,561,887 cost-plus-incentive-fee order (N0001922F0996) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order provides non-recurring engineering for the development of preliminary software design, software coding, maturation, test, and integration for Link 16 Advanced Capabilities with the Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System into the MH-60R/S aircraft for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Owego, N.Y., and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,000,000; and fiscal 2022 FMS customer funds in the amount of $1,800,000 will be obligated at the time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Flightfab Inc.,* Westminster, Md., is awarded a $9,598,391 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of plastic waste processing equipment and spare parts for Navy ships. Work will be performed in Westminster, Md., and is expected to be completed by February 2027. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $224,752 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was procured competitively via the beta.sam.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N64498-22-D-4003).

Innovative Defense Technologies LLC,* Arlington, Va., is awarded an $8,132,379 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6116 to exercise and fund options for Navy engineering services and supporting material procurements. Work will be performed in Fall River, Mass., and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $167,750 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Information Systems Agency

Trace Systems Inc., Vienna, Va., was awarded a competitive, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract not to exceed $181,600,000 to supply various Iridium-certified equipment, provisioning support, and 24/7/365-dedicated help desk support to all authorized Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services (EMSS) customers, including the Department of Defense and federal government, state and local government, approved foreign and allied governments, and other sponsored customers. The guaranteed minimum amount is $2,000 and will be funded by fiscal 2022 defense working capital funds. Primary performance will be at the contractor’s integration facility in Tampa, Fla. Proposals were solicited via www.sam.gov and three proposals were received in response to the solicitation. The period of performance is five years, with a one-year base period and four one-year option periods beginning Feb. 15, 2022, through Feb. 14, 2027. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity (HC1013-22-D-0005).

U.S. Army

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Plymouth, Minn., was awarded a $61,105,140 modification (P00080) to contract W15QKN-13-C-0074 for procurement of M1156 Precision Guidance Kits. Work will be performed in Plymouth, Minn., with an estimated completion date of July 20, 2026. Fiscal 2022 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $61,105,140 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity.

Cashman Dredging and Marine Contracting Co. LLC, Quincy, Mass., was awarded a $29,735,640 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging of the Baltimore Harbor and channels. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Md., with an estimated completion date of July 5, 2022. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds; and fiscal 2021 and 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $29,735,640 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-22-C-0007).

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $14,728,114 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for support of the Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Tactical Proficiency Trainer program. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 15, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds; other procurement, Army funds; and research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $7,142,734 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-22-C-0008).

*Small business

**Woman-owned small business in historically underutilized business zones