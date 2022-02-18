Tracy Taylor, Secretary to the Associate Center Director for Mission Support

Tell us briefly about your work for NASA and when you first knew you wanted to join the agency.

I work at NASA as a secretary, currently working for Associate Center Director for Mission Support Sean McMorrow, and I also assist the Center Director’s Office. NASA struck my interest while I was working at the 416th Flight Test Squadron. I witnessed the Endeavor Space Shuttle being towed past my window as it was departing Edwards to begin its final mission as a museum exhibit.

How has your job shifted due to the global pandemic?

The only shift in my job is working from home, but my responsibilities remain the same. Although, I do miss the interaction with my co-workers!

Have you overcome any challenges to get where you are?

During the application process, the actual interview, and waiting to hear back from NASA, but I believe one of my biggest challenges to overcome was gaining self-confidence and knowing I would be the one selected for the position.

Share with us any role models who inspired you.

Oprah Winfrey is someone who I consider to be one of my role models. She overcame a rough childhood but that didn’t stop her from achieving her goals, along with helping and inspiring others along the way.

Share with us a quote that resonates with you.

“Nothing will work unless you do.” — Maya Angelou

Explain briefly the importance of education in your upbringing.

Due to the lack of furthering my education in my upbringing, it taught me to encourage my three daughters that education is important and should be taken seriously. With that being said, I now have two Air Force veterans attending college, and a Tuskegee graduate with a double major in finance & accounting.

Do you have any advice for others like yourself who may be contemplating a career at NASA.

My advice for anyone who wishes to pursue a career with NASA is to be passionate, motivated, and dedicated to our mission.