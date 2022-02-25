Contracts Briefs

Defense Logistics Agency

Beacon Point Associates LLC,* Cape Coral, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $366,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE2DE-18-R-0001 for medical and surgical supplies for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog. This was a competitive acquisition with 97 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Florida, with a Feb. 22, 2027, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-22-D-0004).

Emergent LLC, Virginia Beach, Va., has been awarded an $80,030,000 firm-fixed-price delivery order for the Oracle Enterprise Software License Agreement II. This delivery order provides for unlimited Oracle software licenses against the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle. Work will be performed at all Air Force installations and is expected to be completed by Feb. 23, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and five offers were received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $80,030,000 are being obligated at the time of award, and the total cumulative face value of the contract is $419,737,159. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex, Montgomery, Ala., is the contracting activity (FA8771-22-F-0022).

FlightSafety International Defense Corp., Denver, Colo., has been awarded a $32,073,747 not-to-exceed modification (P00054) to previously awarded contract FA8621-13-C-6247 for the exercise of the KC-46 Aircrew Training System (ATS) Production Year 7 options. The contract modification is for the exercise of option contract line item numbers for additional weapon system trainers, boom operator trainers, fuselage trainer, pilot part task trainers, support equipment, McChord site activations, systems engineering and program management, summative evaluation and new refresher training scenarios. Work will be performed in Broken Arrow, Okla., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 7, 2024. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $390,796,197. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Goodwill Industries, San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a $21,044,168 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Lackland grounds maintenance. This contract provides for all personnel, equipment, tools, supervision and other items and services necessary to ensure that grounds maintenance is performed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Work is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2026. This contract is a sole-source acquisition through the AbilityOne program. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,420,100 are being obligated at the time of award. The 502d Contracting Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA301622D0011).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn., was awarded a $42,152,263 cost-plus-fee, cost-no-fee, firm-fixed-price contract for non-personal technical services in support of sustainment of the H-60 Black Hawk helicopter. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. U. S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-D-0021).

Isometrics Inc.* Reidsville, N.C., was awarded a $34,557,266 firm-fixed-price contract for tank rack module production. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-22-F-0153).

Thyssenkrupp Rothe Erde USA Inc., Aurora, Ohio, was awarded a $31,950,000 firm-fixed-price contract for annular ball bearings for the turret program of the Joint Munitions and Technology Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 21, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W9098S-22-D-0004).

Massachusetts Commission For The Blind, Boston, Mass., was awarded an $11,482,112 firm-fixed-price contract for full food services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 22, 2027. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-22-D-0006).

Four Peaks Environmental Science & Data, Wenatchee, Wash., was awarded an $8,730,469 modification (P00010) to contract W912EF-19-C-0002 for adult fish counting services at eight dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers.† Work will be performed in Walla Walla, Wash., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2024. Fiscal 2022 revolving funds in the amount of $8,730,469 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla, Wash., is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $36,007,409 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F2230) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order provides a CH-53K Flight Control Computer (FCC) redesign due to obsolescence and will include non-recurring engineering efforts to integrate, test, and qualify an updated FCC. The redesigned FCC will undergo qualification testing to ensure all changes meet the performance requirements of the current CH-53K FCC technical requirements specification and to maintain backward compatibility at a shipset level with all CH-53K flight control system hardware and software interfaces. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., (73 percent); Windsor Locks, Conn., (19 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (7 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $36,007,409 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Saab Inc., East Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded a $15,137,282 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the All-Digital Radar Technology Advanced Technology Demonstrator. This contract provides for demonstrating the all-digital radar design and its performance in a relevant maritime contested environment, defining the technological limitations and performance tradeoffs in X band; and constructing a U.S. prototype demo and evaluation. Work will be performed in East Syracuse, N.Y., with an expected completion date of Feb. 22, 2024. The maximum dollar value, including a 24-month base period and two 12-month option periods concurrent with the base, is $15,137,282. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,294,264 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under the N00014-21-S-B001 Office of Naval Research long range broad agency announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology. Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-22-C-1005).

