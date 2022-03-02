Headlines — March 2

News

Biden promises more aid for Ukraine, more punishment for Russia in State of the Union address

During the State of the Union address, President Joe Biden again promised that U.S. troops will not be drawn into the fighting overseas.

Russia takes increasing aim at Ukraine urban areas on seventh day of war

Russia continued its assault on Kyiv and Kharkiv, attacking the regional police and intelligence headquarters. The invading forces also pressed their assault on other towns and cities, including the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.

Answer to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could be NATO expansion

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was not even a week old, and the lesson to many in the U.S. and the West was already crystal clear — the NATO alliance must be strengthened even further after a major expansion over the past two decades failed to deter conflict.

Business

Army wants to help industry shore up ‘risk’ in their supply chains

Incoming guidance will help to create a new framework to identify, assess, mitigate and monitor risk to its supply chains, according to Timothy Goddette, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics, and technology.

New Huntington Ingalls chief says shipbuilder’s future is as defense tech provider

Chris Kastner has formally taken the reins at Huntington Ingalls Industries, where he plans to continue to evolve the company from a U.S. shipbuilder to a global defense technology provider.

Lockheed, Northrop choose payloads for Space Force missile warning satellites

Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman announced March 1 they have selected payload providers for their respective segments of the Space Force’s Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared program.

Poland eyes rapid Reaper drone buy as Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on

Amid increasing concern over Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Poland has decided to buy an undisclosed number of MQ-9 Reaper drones from the United States under a special, accelerated procedure. With the planned procurement, the Polish Armed Forces would become the first military on NATO’s eastern flank to purchase the medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAV.

Turkey’s policy changes could see defense biz grow with Gulf rivals

Turkey is reversing policies with Gulf rivals in the hope that local defense companies can return to the lucrative Saudi and Emirati markets.

Defense

Pentagon revisiting long-term US troop levels in Eastern Europe

The Pentagon is considering whether to add U.S. troops in Eastern European NATO-member countries on a long-term basis in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a senior Pentagon official told lawmakers March 1.

US Army to demo offensive drone swarms in next Project Convergence

The U.S. Army is preparing to demonstrate an offensive drone swarm capability at its next Project Convergence experimentation effort this fall, according to the serviceís Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office.

New agreement aims to bolster US Army, Space Force cooperation on architecture requirements

As the U.S. Army looks to expand its sensor-to-shooter capabilities, a new agreement with the Space Force is meant to ensure cooperation between the two services and inform future joint architecture requirements.

How mistakes in modernizing a US Navy cruiser can benefit destroyers

Gettysburg is in “year three of a one-year availability.” The ship captain wants to help other surface ship modernization efforts do better.

Veterans

Biden vows VA will do better on veteransí burn pit illnesses

The president used his State of the Union address to promise more benefits and help for military toxic exposure victims.