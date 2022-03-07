Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $869,864,564 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-award-fee, undefinitized modification (P00062) to a previously awarded contract (N0001919C0010). This modification adds scope for integrating mission and weapon systems capability development, including flight-test hardware, through system functional review to development test complete on the F-35A, F-35B, F-35C aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (54 percent); Nashua, N.H., (15 percent); Orlando, Fla., (14 percent); Baltimore, Md., (6 percent); San Diego, Calif., (5 percent); Northridge, Calif., (3 percent); St. Charles, Mo., (1 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (1 percent); and Torrance, Calif., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $20,142,000; fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,342,000; and non-U.S. Department of Defense partner funds in the amount of $3,747,331 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

AEVEX Flight Operations, Solana Beach, Calif., (N0042122D0006); Alion Science and Technology Corp., McLean, Va., (N0042122D0007); Altus Technical Solutions LLC,* Hanover, Md., (N0042122D0008); American Electronics Inc.,* California, Md., (N0042122D0009); AV3 Inc.,* Hanover, Md., (N0042122D0010); BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Md., (N0042122D0011); Berry Aviation Inc.,* San Marcos, Texas (N0042122D0012); Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Va., (N0042122D0013); CAE USA Mission Solutions Inc., Tampa, Fla., (N0042122D0014); CaVu Consulting Inc.,* San Diego, Calif., (N0042122D0015); Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs,* Tulsa, Okla., (N0042122D0016); CRL Technologies Inc.,* Alexandria, Vaa., (N0042122D0017); Coherent Technical Services Inc.,* Lexington Park, Md., (N0042122D0018); DCS Corp., Alexandria, Va., (N0042122D0019); Entrust Government Solutions,* New Orleans, La., (N0042122D0020); FGS LLC, La Plata, Md,. (N0042122D0021); George Consulting LTD,* Charleston, S.C., (N0042122D0022); Gryphon Technologies LLC, Washington, D.C., (N0042122D0023); Innovative People and Technology Corp.,* California, Md., (N0042122D0024); IOMAXIS, Lorton, Va., (N0042122D0025); J.F. Taylor Inc., Lexington Park, Md., (N0042122D0026); Jacobs Technology Inc., Severn, Md., (N0042122D0027); Kairos Inc.,* California, Md., (N0042122D0028); KBR Wyle Services LLC, Lexington Park, Md., (N0042122D0029); KIHOMAC, Reston, Va., (N0042122D0030); La Jolla Logic Inc.,* San Diego, Calif., (N0042122D0031); Long Wave Inc.,* Oklahoma City, Okla., (N0042122D0032); MAG Aerospace, Fairfax, Va., (N0042122D0033); ManTech Advanced Systems International Inc., Herndon, Va., (N0042122D0034); National Technologies Associates Inc., a VTG Co., California, Md., (N0042122D0035); Naval Systems Inc.,* Lexington Park, Md., (N0042122D0036); Navmar Applied Sciences Corp., Warminster, Penn., (N0042122D0037); Nexagen Networks Inc.,* Morganville, N.J., (N0042122D0038); NikSoft Systems Corp.,* Reston, Va., (N0042122D0039); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Va., (N0042122D0040); ORBIS Sibro Inc., doing business as ORBIS,* Charleston, S.C., (N0042122D0041); Mercury Systems LLC,* Torrance, Calif., (N0042122D0042); Precision LLC,* McMinnville, Ore., (N0042122D0043); Prescient Edge Corp.,* McLean, Va., (N0042122D0044); PSI Pax Inc.,* California, Md., (N0042122D0045); Resource Management Concepts Inc.,* Lexington Park, Md., (N0042122D0046); Ricardo Defense Inc., Goleta, Calif., (N0042122D0047); RPI Group,* Fredericksburg, Va., (N0042122D0048); RTL Networks Inc.,* Denver, Colo., (N0042122D0049); Sabre-Avian-ASEC-Platform JV, Warrington, Penn., (N0042122D0050); Sentek Global,* San Diego, Calif., (N0042122D0051); Serco Inc., Herndon, Va., (N0042122D0052); Smartronix LLC, Hollywood, Maryland (N0042122D0053); Solutions Through Innovative Technologies Inc.,* Fairborn, Ohio (N0042122D0054); Specialty Systems Inc.,* Toms River, N.J., (N0042122D0055); System Dynamics International,* Huntsville, Ala., (N0042122D0056); TestPros Inc.,* Sterling, Va., (N0042122D0057); The Columbia Group, Inc.,* Washington, D.C. (N0042122D0058); The MIL Corp., Bowie, Md., (N0042122D0059); Torch Technologies Inc.,* Huntsville, Ala., (N0042122D0060); TQI Solutions Inc.,* Norfolk, Va., (N0042122D0061); Trabus Technologies,* San Diego, Calif., (N0042122D0062); Valkyrie Enterprises,* Virginia Beach, Va., (N0042122D0063); VSE Corp., Alexandria, Va., (N0042122D0064); Watershed Security LLC,* Chesapeake, Va., (N0042122D0065); WGS Systems LLC, Frederick, Md., (N0042122D0066); YKJV LLC,* Syracuse, Utah (N0042122D0067); and Zenetex LLC, Herndon, Va., (N0042122D0068), are awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides support for new and emerging requirements, as well as growth across the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Webster Out Lying Field services portfolio. †This will be accomplished by using a strategic sourcing vehicle that complements or adds to, but will not duplicate, the current services, that include application of rapid development, rapid prototyping, and systems integration in the development of product-based solutions in the following six functional areas: combat integration and identification systems, ship and air integrated warfare systems, special communications mission solutions, air traffic control and landing systems, airborne systems integration, and integrated command and control and intelligence. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $249,720,634, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. †Work will be performed at St. Inigoes, Md., (5 percent); and various contractor locations within the continental U.S. (95 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal, 107 proposals were received from 69 vendors. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems – San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, Calif., is awarded an $125,517,541 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of the USS Essex (LHD 2) fiscal 2022 docking selected restricted availability. This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS Essex (LHD 2). This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $148,226,878. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $123,421,093 2022 (98 percent); and fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,096,448 (2 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which, funds in the amount of $2,096,448 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded using full and open competition via the System for Award Management website. Competitive proposals were received in response to Solicitation No. N00024-21-R-4420. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-4420).

L3 Harris, Northampton, Mass., is awarded a $12,323,108 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6205 to exercise options for system production and associated components in support of all new-construction and in-service class submarines. Work will be performed in Bologna, Italy (74 percent); and Northampton, Mass., (26 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2024. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $12,323,108 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Cepheid, Sunnyvale, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $565,781,250 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for multiplex point-of-care nucleic acid amplification tests, confirmatory tests and analyzers for influenza A, influenza B, Respiratory Syncytial Virus and COVID-19. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is an 18-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is California, with a Sept. 3, 2023, ordering period end date. Using customer is the Department of Health and Human Services. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-22-D-0017).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Lockheed Martin Aculight Corp., Bothell, Wash., has been awarded a $34,682,411 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research program. Work will be performed in Bothell, Wash., (72 percent); Moorestown, N.J., (14 percent); and Palmdale, Calif., (14 percent), with an estimated completion date of May 2023. Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $3,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract is a competitive acquisition. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va.,, is the contracting activity (HR001122C0013).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, is being awarded a $9,215,614 modification (P00013) to previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001120C0038 for the development of the integrated OpFires system. This includes risk reduction testing to achieve a system-level critical design maturity. Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $3,773,344 are being obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas (48 percent); Elkton, Md., (34 percent); and Huntsville, Ala., (18 percent), with an estimated completion date of September 2022. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Salient Federal Solutions Inc., Fairfax, Va., was awarded a $10,954,545 modification (P00024) to contract W52P1J-18-C-0020 for project management, system engineering, hardware and software installation, network and system administration, video teleconferencing installation/operation, visual information display system installation/operation, and configuration management. Work will be performed in Qatar and Jordan, with an estimated completion date of March 14, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $10,954,545 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

*Small business