Headline — March 9

News

Congress reaches deal on billions in Ukraine aid

Congressional leaders have reached a deal to provide roughly $14 billion in Ukraine-related aid, which they expect to include in a massive government funding package.

Pentagon says Poland’s fighter jet transfer offer not ‘tenable’

The announcement from Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs appeared to surprise some U.S. officials.

Pentagon estimates thousands of Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine

U.S. analysts believe as many as 4,000 Russian troops may have been killed in the 13 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency said March 8.

NATO members mount huge operation to resupply Ukrainian fighters

Western countries are mobilizing aircraft, trains and automobiles to help Ukraine get missiles and rockets to fend off Russian forces.

Business

F-35 production decision won’t come until end of fiscal 2023 — at least

Testing delays will push a decision on whether to move the F-35 to full-rate production into late fiscal 2023 ó and perhaps into fiscal 2024.

South Korea to develop hybrid rocket engines

South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) is to launch a project to develop hybrid rocket engines (HREs) that will be used to launch satellites to support the country’s burgeoning space force.

BAE Systems buys military simulations firm for $200 million

BAE Systems has completed the $200 million acquisition of Bohemia Interactive Simulations, a company that specializes in building high-fidelity training simulations for the military.

Arms industry eyes boost as Europe looks to bolster defenses

The conflict has reignited interest in security issues after years of European defense spending cuts and fatigue following NATO failures in Afghanistan.

Defense

Destroyer can’t deploy because CO won’t get COVID vaccine, Navy says

It’s all connected to an ongoing lawsuit challenging the legality of the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

US nuclear forces chief ‘very concerned’ by Russia-China cooperation

In the wake of Russia and China’s strengthened ties, the U.S. general who oversees America’s nuclear forces said March 8 he is “very concerned” about potential “cooperative aggression” from the two nations.



Years of planning paid off in rapid Europe deployments, Army chief says

Planning, staging, new units and a re-focus on Europe have allowed U.S. troops to “set the theater,” Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville told Army Times.

Modern design technique gives 60-year-old B-52s new lease on life

But with the average B-52 now 60 years old and increasingly showing its age, the bomber is getting a fresh lease on life — in the form of a new slate of F130 engines from Rolls-Royce North America.

Six space technologies the USSF needs in order to maintain the US advantage

As challenges to the U.S. military’s advantage in space continue to mount, the need to foster innovations and develop technologies to meet them rises accordingly.

Veterans

Biden vows action, not waiting, for veterans suffering from burn pit illnesses

In a speech to veterans in Texas, the president continued his push to improve benefits and care for those who served alongside burning waste pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Despite Russian threats about treatment of POWs, American veterans look to help Ukraine

A plea last week for foreigners to join the fight against the invasion of Ukraine was met Friday by a warning from Russia — don’t expect to be treated as legitimate combatants if you’re captured.