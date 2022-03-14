fbpx
Business

Northrop Grumman in the UK supports Royal Navy

by Aerotech News & Review
Library picture: HMS Ambush, the second of the Royal Navy’s potent new Astute Class attack submarines, sails into Her Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde in September 2012 to begin sea trials. The 7,400 tonne submarine sailed from the shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, where she was built, to HMNB Clyde in Scotland. The seven Astute Class boats planned for the Royal Navy are the most advanced and powerful attack submarines Britain has ever sent to sea. They feature the latest nuclear-powered technology, which means they never need to be refuelled and can circumnavigate the world submerged, manufacturing the crew’s oxygen from seawater as she goes. Minister for Defence Equipment, Support and Technology Philip Dunne said: “Ambush’s arrival at her home port to begin her sea trials marks a key milestone in the Astute Class submarine programme and is testament to the skills of those involved in the UK’s world class submarine building industry. "Ambush is an immensely powerful and advanced vessel that will deliver an important capability to the Royal Navy giving it the versatility and technical excellence needed to operate successfully across the globe." The Astute Class is quieter than any of her predecessors and has the ability to operate covertly and remain undetected in almost all circumstances despite being fifty percent bigger than the Royal Navy’s current Trafalgar Class submarines. The boat’s Commanding Officer, Commander Peter Green, said: “It was very satisfying bringing Ambush into her home port for the first time after initial sea trials. The ship’s company and I are now looking forward to putting her through her paces over the coming months, ensuring that she is one step closer to being deployed on operations.”

Northrop Grumman in the United Kingdom has been awarded a contract for in-service support of the Astute Class Submarine Platform Management System by the Submarine Delivery Agency, an executive agency of the Ministry of Defence.

Northrop Grumman is the original equipment manufacturer of the state-of-the-art, fully integrated PMS installed on Astute Boats 4 to 7. With this new SDA contract, NGUK will support PMS in-service to deliver and maximise Astute availability for the Royal Navy.

The PMS is an integral part of the boat, using technology to control and monitor on-board systems and machines, providing real time information and diagnostics that are key to operational success.

Nick Chaffey, chief executive, Northrop Grumman UK, Europe and Middle East said, “We will leverage our proven design and manufacturing expertise to delivering this critical technology for one of the Royal Navy’s most advanced submarine fleets. Our digital-first approach to delivery will reduce life cycle costs and help the UK maintain its strength beneath the waves.”

The NGUK team has been providing interim support on the programme since April 2020. With the company’s PMS installed on Type 45 destroyers, Hunt Class mine sweepers and the UK’s next generation nuclear deterrent, NGUK supports more than 40 Royal Navy platforms and establishments.

