Northrop Grumman in the UK supports Royal Navy

Northrop Grumman in the United Kingdom has been awarded a contract for in-service support of the Astute Class Submarine Platform Management System by the Submarine Delivery Agency, an executive agency of the Ministry of Defence.

Northrop Grumman is the original equipment manufacturer of the state-of-the-art, fully integrated PMS installed on Astute Boats 4 to 7. With this new SDA contract, NGUK will support PMS in-service to deliver and maximise Astute availability for the Royal Navy.

The PMS is an integral part of the boat, using technology to control and monitor on-board systems and machines, providing real time information and diagnostics that are key to operational success.

Nick Chaffey, chief executive, Northrop Grumman UK, Europe and Middle East said, “We will leverage our proven design and manufacturing expertise to delivering this critical technology for one of the Royal Navy’s most advanced submarine fleets. Our digital-first approach to delivery will reduce life cycle costs and help the UK maintain its strength beneath the waves.”

The NGUK team has been providing interim support on the programme since April 2020. With the company’s PMS installed on Type 45 destroyers, Hunt Class mine sweepers and the UK’s next generation nuclear deterrent, NGUK supports more than 40 Royal Navy platforms and establishments.