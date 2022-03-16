Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, was awarded a $58,435,814 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for research, development, engineering, and technical support. This contract does not include options. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by February 2027. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funding for $8,116 will be obligated on the first delivery order at the time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website and two offers were received. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (N00178-22-D-4416).

Multi-MAC JV,* Yuma, Ariz., is awarded a $35,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the contract capacity of previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract N62470-19-D-4010 for compliance with air emission regulations, the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act regulations, greenhouse gas and all other environmental media regulations to support Navy, Marine Corps, and other Department of Defense installations and federal agencies worldwide. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $85,000,000. Work will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps installations and other government facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic area of operations, including, but not limited to California (45 percent), Virginia (15 percent), North Carolina (15 percent), Florida (5 percent), Maryland (5 percent), Washington (5 percent), Georgia (5 percent), and various world-wide locations (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2024. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. NAVFAC Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Overhaul Support Services LLC, East Granby, Conn., was awarded a $15,793,439 firm-fixed-price contract to overhaul aft control swashplates for the CH-47 Chinook. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 13, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-D-0023).

Overhaul Support Services LLC, East Granby, Conn., was awarded a $12,464,470 firm-fixed-price contract to overhaul forward control swashplates for the CH-47 Chinook. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 13, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-D-0025).

* Small business