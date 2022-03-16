Headlines — March 16

News

Ukraine war may lead to rethinking of US defense of Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine and his push to upend the broader security order in Europe may lead to a historic shift in American thinking about defense of the continent.

Ukraine says 20,000 escape besieged Mariupol; UK says Russian forces struggling

About 20,000 people have managed to escape the besieged port of Mariupol in private cars, the Ukrainian interior ministry said on March 15, but hundreds of thousands remain trapped by Russian shelling, many without heating, power or running water.

NATO begins planning to reset military posture on eastern flank

NATO is set to tell its military commanders on March 15 to draw up plans for new ways to deter Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, including more troops and missile defenses in Eastern Europe, officials and diplomats said.

The US has 100,000 troops in Europe for first time since 2005

The United States has 100,000 service members operating in Europe, the largest number in nearly two decades, as the Pentagon shifts forces in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Business

The Defense Department is a bad customer. Let’s change that.

Two active duty officers spent time at tech firms. Here’s what they learned.

Poland eyes three new vessels to boost Baltic Sea mine-hunting chops

With Russia’s invasion of its neighbor Ukraine accelerating a number of procurements in Poland, Warsaw plans to boost its naval capacities in the Baltic Sea through the acquisition of three new mine countermeasure vessels (MCVs) in the coming months, according to Polish National Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

State Department approves possible MH-60R sale to Spain

The U.S. State Department approved the sale of up to eight MH-60R multi-mission helicopters to Spain in a deal potentially worth $950 million.

New venture capital fund focused on high-need, dual-use technology

A team of national security experts has launched a new venture capital fund targeting entrepreneurs developing critical dual-use commercial and defense technology.

Defense

US troops ‘commuting’ to Somalia is inefficient and risky, top Africa general says

It’s been about 14 months since the Trump administration announced its decision to pull about 700 troops out of Somalia. The head of U.S. Africa Command has now assessed that strategy: It’s not working.

US forces step up readiness after surge in North Korean missile launches

U.S. forces in the Korean Peninsula are ramping up troop readiness in response to North Korea’s recent increase of missile launches since the beginning of the New Year.



US less effective at countering terrorist threats in Afghanistan and Somalia since troop withdrawal, generals warn

U.S. troops’ exit from Afghanistan and Somalia has limited the United States’ ability to conduct counterterrorism operations against groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, the American generals in charge of the Middle East and Africa told senators March 14.

Facing future threats, time for Air Force to stockpile munitions is now, experts say

Like their colleagues throughout the Air Force, the service’s top munitions experts hail the potential of cutting-edge aircraft such as the F-35 Lightning II and B-21 Raider. But without enough of the right kind of munitions, they believe, these and other platforms could fall short of their potential when most needed.

Army races to research new electronic warfare tech, on offense and defense

As the Army revitalizes its electronic warfare systems after years of neglect, the service’s researchers at the C5ISR Center said they are developing several technologies that will make EW soldiers more effective on the battlefield, even if they can’t talk much about the tech specifically.

Navy, Marine Corps rehearse manned-unmanned helicopter strikes

The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps demonstrated a naval manned-unmanned teaming capability during an exercise in California, showing off how their tactics and equipment could come together in the future to fight in a littoral environment.

Veterans

Their paths off the streets: LA veterans share their journeys to find homes

One night in January 2020, 37,252 veterans were living on the street or in shelters across the country. About 10% of them lived in Los Angeles.