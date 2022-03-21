Aerotech News Digital Edition – March 18, 2022

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – March 18, 2022

Welcome to the March 18, 2022, issue of Aerotech News and Review. In this issue, we remember the legendary test pilot Gen. Bob Cardenas . The general was the pilot on the B-29 mothership that launched Chuck Yeager on his sound barrier-breaking flight in 1947. However, Cardenas was also a World War II fighter pilot who was shot down over Germany, flew captured Nazi aircraft at Muroc following the war, and was the lead test pilot for the Northrop YB-49 Flying Wing – even flying the aircraft down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.

Bob Alvis’ High Desert Hangar stories tell the story of two Bobs – Bob Cardenas and Bob Hoover, and how their test pilot careers are intertwined over the skies of Southern California.

Other highlights include:

Northrop Grumman flying a Global Hawk from Palmdale to Japan.

NASA Armstrong getting a mobile fabrication ship.

Highlights from On This Date include the activation of the 99th Pursuit Squadron (the first all-Black flying unit): The first flight of the Douglas F3D Skyright: Tony LeVier making the first flight of the TP-80C1-LO – just over year after being badly injured when the prototype P-80A crashed: And we remember David Cooley, the F-22 test pilot who died when his aircraft crashed March 25, 2009.

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/hmvz/ Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning March 18. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com , for much more aerospace and defense industry news, and “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.