Aerotech News Digital Edition – March 18, 2022

Welcome to the March 18, 2022, issue of Aerotech News and Review. In this issue, we remember the legendary test pilot Gen. Bob Cardenas . The general was the pilot on the B-29 mothership that launched Chuck Yeager on his sound barrier-breaking flight in 1947. However, Cardenas was also a World War II fighter pilot who was shot down over Germany, flew captured Nazi aircraft at Muroc following the war, and was the lead test pilot for the Northrop YB-49 Flying Wing – even flying the aircraft down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.