Headlines — March 21

News

US troops will likely be in Iraq for years to come, Central Command boss says

The outgoing head of U.S. Central Command sees a long-term security cooperation mission in Iraq.

North Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch

North Korea fired suspected artillery pieces into the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, days after the North’s latest missile launch ended in failure amid the country’s recent burst of weapons testing activity.

China fully militarized isles, Indo-Pacific commander says

China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby, a top U.S. military commander said March 20.

US to send Army contingent to Bulgaria as part of NATO battle group

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said the United States would send a contingent of troops to the country to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank amid the war in Ukraine.

Business

Lockheed Martin making final push for Greek frigate construction, modernization work

Talks between Lockheed Martin and the Greek Navy will continue, as the company has modified its pitch to secure a piece of the country’s surface fleet modernization program.

Czech Republic weighs upping its order of Bell-made Venom, Viper helicopters

The Czech Republic is planning to buy additional UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters for its military, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated the country’s existing fleet is “insufficient,” according to Defense Minister Jana cernochov·.

As US Navy rethinks its fleet, Ingalls Shipbuilding faces uncertain future

As recently as three years ago, the U.S. Navy’s long-term shipbuilding plan laid out a stable path for Ingalls Shipbuilding.

Northrop says IBCS successful in latest flight tests

The Army’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) was challenged in two operational flights tests as part of its initial operational test and successfully intercepted three threat targets, and, in some cases, amid electronic attack, Northrop Grumman, the system’s developer, told Defense News.

Defense

Pentagon’s work with Ukraine’s biological facilities becomes flashpoint in Russia’s information war

Moscow has accused Washington of funding weapons work in Ukraine’s biological laboratories. But the Pentagon has been working since 1991 to ensure the security of sensitive materials in the former Soviet Union.

Marine Corps ends all 3 of its crisis response deployments

The Marine Corps soon will end its crisis response deployments developed after the 2012 attack on the Benghazi, Libya.

Pentagon’s JADC2 strategy focuses on ‘approach’

The Department of Defense this week released a public version of its Joint All-Domain Command and Control strategy, offering a fresh peek at the Pentagon’s plans to revolutionize battlefield communications and data digestion.

Air Force aims to sharpen vision for teaming pilots with drones

The Air Force is poised “to take a significant step forward” in teaming autonomous drones with piloted fighters and bombers.

Veterans

Veterans Affairs eyes relaxed hiring rules as staff turnover slowly worsens

New authorities given to VA hiring officials during the pandemic are set to expire soon.

They spent years caring for their veterans. Now they are losing a lifeline

With the VA conducting reviews to ensure that participants meet new eligibility requirements introduced last year, as many as 6,000 people may find out this month they no longer will receive the caretaker support some have relied upon for years as they manage the residual wounds of war that continue to shape their lives.